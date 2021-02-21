TBWA’s investment in culture sets it apart during pandemic

One of the reasons TBWA does well in its core creative offering is its understanding of culture, and it being unafraid to use it. Culture as a marketing concept may sound vague and fuzzy, but we like the idea of an agency consciously investing money into it and merging cultural findings with intelligence and data.

Our full Agency Report Card on TBWA—including the overall grade plus a detailed analysis and scores for management; innovation; clients and business; creativity; and people and diversity—is available only to Campaign Asia-Pacific members.

Become a member to get access to all 39 of the 2020 Agency Report Cards, plus many additional benefits.