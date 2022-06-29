Stick or twist? Staff churn still on the cards a year after 'Great Resignation'

“Often, change comes in batches. If someone gets engaged, moves house and then gets married you need to watch them very carefully,” says New Commercial Arts' chief executive James Murphy.

The creative agency founder is ruminating on the major staffing shifts that have been affecting the ad sector during the past two years – and what employers can do to stop employees quitting.

The Covid-19 pandemic has been the “equivalent” (but arguably less enjoyable) life change to a proposal, house move and wedding rolled into one, according to Murphy.

“People have had this enormous change of gear and pace and location and way of living and working at a very profound level. And I don’t think it’s any surprise that people might be asking themselves other profound questions.”

Agencies are continuing to deal with the fallout of staff asking themselves whether to leave their jobs, following an enforced period of reflection.

In its annual census, the IPA found turnover in 2021 remained high – at 26%, among the 102 corporate member agencies it gathers data from every year. This is on a similar level to 2020 (25.8% turnover). But hidden behind the IPA figures is the huge range of staff losses between different organisations. Campaign, for the first time in its 2022 School Reports on 100 agencies, asked for churn rates in 2021. Among the 88 providing data, agencies on average had almost a quarter of staff leave (22%). But the range was stark; from 0% at one agency to as high as 50% at others. Campaign, for the first time in its 2022 School Reports on 100 agencies, asked for churn rates in 2021. Among the 88 providing data, agencies on average had almost a quarter of staff leave (22%). But the range was stark; from 0% at one agency to as high as 50% at others. Goodstuff Communications told Campaign it had “experienced our highest employee turnover to date” in 2021, seeing 37% of staff leave as a result of “The Great Resignation”, but had worked hard to fill all vacancies, ending the year with just one staff member down. Meanwhile The Brooklyn Brothers, which had a turnover of 15% last year, highlighted the “aggressive poaching tactics” it had been experiencing as it too suffered the impact of a flurry of staff moves after people put plans on hold during the peak of the pandemic. Meanwhile The Brooklyn Brothers, which had a turnover of 15% last year, highlighted the “aggressive poaching tactics” it had been experiencing as it too suffered the impact of a flurry of staff moves after people put plans on hold during the peak of the pandemic. For agencies with high, and in cases sustained, churn rates, it causes a two-fold problem, says IPA’s associate director for diversity, Leila Siddiqi. “There is an internal impact – what kind of a message is that sending to your talent, what is it doing to levels of motivation and loyalty? And of course there is the external [impact] which is how your relationships with your clients may be affected,” she says. “There is an internal impact – what kind of a message is that sending to your talent, what is it doing to levels of motivation and loyalty? And of course there is the external [impact] which is how your relationships with your clients may be affected,” she says. ‘Career pivots’ catching on Some agencies have been used to large turnover rates for a while. Before the pandemic, in 2017, the IPA recorded churn across its members at an even higher level, of 31.9%. That was similar to 2018 (30%) and 2019 (29.8%). However, while some of the current high turnover can be attributed to pent-up demand after many people stayed put during the pandemic, there is a sense staff are not just leaving their agency to move to another shop as they did before; they are reconsidering their entire career. And that has the knock-on effect of reducing the candidate pool size and adding to the fight for talent. However, while some of the current high turnover can be attributed to pent-up demand after many people stayed put during the pandemic, there is a sense staff are not just leaving their agency to move to another shop as they did before; they are reconsidering their entire career. And that has the knock-on effect of reducing the candidate pool size and adding to the fight for talent. NCA had one of the lowest churn rates in 2021 among the agencies appearing in the School Reports (6%), but is not immune to employees rethinking their future. “We lost someone recently, who is really, really good [at her job], and she went to retrain as a teacher.” The employee felt she had a “higher calling”, Murphy says. “We lost someone recently, who is really, really good [at her job], and she went to retrain as a teacher.” The employee felt she had a “higher calling”, Murphy says. It’s a familiar story for fellow agency leader Neil Simpson, founding partner and chief executive of The Corner, which had 39% turnover in 2021. “The majority of our leavers left to try something outside of the industry,” Simpson says, but noting it was not a typical year for the shop and that all roles were replaced, with additional hires in 2022 causing the company to grow in size. Zoe Edwards, who is principal consultant for strategy and planning at recruitment firm The Industry Club, has recently surveyed creative agency candidates about their job moves. Zoe Edwards, who is principal consultant for strategy and planning at recruitment firm The Industry Club, has recently surveyed creative agency candidates about their job moves. Almost a quarter of candidates (22%) who had recently switched jobs or were thinking of doing so said they were opting for a “career pivot” and moving out of the industry altogether. “People going into teaching and things that are [viewed as] more worthwhile has increased significantly,” Edwards says. Even for those candidates that stayed within the industry, only around a third said they planned to remain at a creative agency. “Traditionally people have always left roles to move to a different agency in the same kind of job, but what we are finding is that there is loads more choice now on what kind of roles they can do,” Edwards notes. Another difference compared with before the pandemic is that brands are taking advantage of high agency churn rates to lure in creative staff – a move that has “historically been quite a hard transition to make”, Edwards adds. It is a serendipitous moment; brands are increasingly setting up in-house agencies, which provide an “easier transfer” for agency staff, Edwards says, compared with the traditional route of attempting a move to a marketing team within a brand. Media staff more likely to quit than creatives Campaign’s data reveals some difference between media and creative shop turnover in 2021. Media agencies had a much higher average churn (of 27%) than their creative counterparts (20%.) The potential reasons behind this are likely varied, according to Siddiqi at the IPA, but could be down to media agencies having lost more staff when the pandemic hit a year earlier, prompting remaining employees to look elsewhere. In its 2021 census, based on 118 member companies, the IPA found in creative and other non-media agencies, employees fell by 9% – from 13,509 in 2019 to 12,298 in 2020 – while staff numbers in media agencies dropped by 12%, from 11,357 to 9,980. “A lot of people may have thought they are best to move on before they are asked to leave – it is scary when you see other people being made redundant,” Siddiqi says. Higher churn among media agencies could also be linked to these companies tending to have more diverse workforces. In 2021, the IPA census revealed media agencies counted 20.7% of their staff as being from non-white backgrounds, while in creative and other non-media shops it was 16.8%. “It’s the age-old thing that you can attract diverse talent but in order to retain them that’s a different conversation altogether; is the culture right? Is it a conducive environment in which people from different backgrounds can thrive?” Siddiqi says. Meanwhile, tech companies are on a “hiring rampage” and this may also be contributing to the problem, as media agency staff are often particularly suited to roles in these organisations, she adds.

Agencies devise strategies to deal with talent loss The Advertising Association launched a three-year initiative at the start of 2022 to address the recruitment problems facing the entire sector; results from the early stages of work are due this summer. Meanwhile, agencies are devising their own solutions. At independent creative agency Now, 37% of staff left in 2021 and it ended the year with a quarter fewer employees (down to 26 people). Recently appointed chief executive Louise Hayward says a crucial factor in keeping the agency running smoothly during this period was down to the leadership almost entirely remaining the same. “We saw it [turnover] more at the junior level. So even though nearly 40% of the agency has changed, which is a huge amount, there was a lot of stability in people running the agency,” says Hayward, who joined Now in January. The way to hold on to staff is to invest in their ongoing career management rather than just an annual appraisal, she stresses, adding that this will be a focus during her tenure – but points out she is optimistic overall about the batch of new ideas that comes with new staff joining: “A level of churn is good because you get fresh blood and thinking.” For other agencies, part of the retention strategy is about ensuring staff have the chance to work with clients who are making a wider contribution to society. M&C Saatchi, which had 31% turnover in 2021 (but ended up with a third bigger workforce), says: “To help motivate our people, as an agency who has a large number of government and pro bono clients we're able to offer the opportunity to work on briefs that make a positive impact on society.” Staff wellbeing was mentioned by many agencies taking part in the School Reports. At CRM agency Rapp, which had a churn rate of 32%, concerns around workload were addressed by bringing in a summer recess – in which non-client work, including agency meetings and pitching, was scaled back for two months – alongside free mental health training for line managers and the chance to work in different locations, and flexible working patterns. The agency added that it “also focused budgets on certain departments that were losing talent so they could compete on salary” – an issue Campaign will be exploring further in a forthcoming analysis of salary levels across the sector for subscribers to The Knowledge.

Even with agencies that have managed to keep staff, they are not resting on their laurels.

Simon Crunden, managing director at Edinburgh and Manchester-based Republic of Media acknowledges part of the success of his media agency is its location and there being less competition for staff. The agency had one of the best churn rates among School Report agencies in 2021 (just 8%), yet still opted to bring its pay review period forward from spring to the end of 2021, resulting in all employees, excluding directors, seeing a pay increase – of an average 8%. The company’s usual cash bonus was also paid to staff in March, and as of this summer a staggered salary increase is being brought in to deal with the cost of living pressures, starting at 5% for junior staff to 1% for directors.

“That’s a deliberate attempt to keep our staff happy. Higher churn is disruptive for clients and if we can avoid it then we definitely want to,” Crunden says.

Similarly, Wonderhood Studios, which had zero employee turnover in 2021, plus the two previous years since it launched, says it will continue its pay benchmarking exercise.

That will be alongside continuing to check in with staff about any concerns they have – something more easily done due to the agency’s size, says Alex Best, founder and chief executive: “As a management team we get to spend time with the team to listen to how they’re feeling – I don’t envy the big agencies with 500 people where you’re relying on different layers of management to test the pulse of the agency.”

For all the efforts being made, agency leaders acknowledge there is no let-up. As inflation continues to rise and the cost of living crisis compounds financial worries for both agencies and their staff, leaders say the race to beat high staff churn will still be on throughout 2022.

Hayward says: “As an industry we have got to be braced for continued movement. The talent war is still very real; when you’re out there looking for people they are in such high demand. We are still in it.”