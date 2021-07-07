Media News
Ben Bold
1 day ago

Starcom unveils industry’s ‘first media-booking bot’

Dubbed Abacus, the tool will eventually save about 12,000 hours of account exec admin time, according to the company.

Starcom unveils industry’s ‘first media-booking bot’

Starcom has developed what it claims is a unique automation bot that eliminates the tedium and employee time spent manually entering data for ad bookings, thereby cutting costs and freeing up senior account executives to focus on strategy and creativity.

Dubbed Abacus, which stands for "Automated bot for amendments to campaigns and uploads", the bot is a form of RPA (robotic process automation) that Starcom says is the first of its kind in adland.

Abacus is able to book and edit digital and print media campaigns, verify media plan data, check purchase order numbers and budgets, upload information to campaign booking platforms, traffick ad servers and communicate campaign information to media owners. It then reports back to the team at Starcom.

Built in-house by Starcom's operations and resources arms, Abacus is the brainchild of operations director Katie Taylor and has been in development for about six months. The agency is currently piloting the technology with a major client, but plans to roll it out across other main accounts in the next six months or so.

So far, Starcom estimates the bot has improved booking speed by up to 50%, almost eradicated human error and saved 600 staff hours – time that would normally be spent by senior account execs copying and pasting reams of data across Excel sheets.

Nadine Young, Starcom's chief executive, told Campaign that execs across the media industry typically spend about half their time on booking systems, carrying out tasks such as the above, booking media plans line by line and resolving invoice queries.

Nadine Young: Abacus will 'liberate teams'


"It's expensive and not rewarding for the employee," she said. "Abacus allows us to liberate our teams from the more repetitive administrative tasks and unleash further opportunity to focus on more strategic and creative growth opportunities for our clients."

For example, account execs can spend more time on improving how the agency works with media owners, "how we can better the briefing process" with them, and "how we can spend more time working with clients," she added.

Should it continue to prove successful, it is likely that the Abacus bot will be deployed at other agencies within Publicis Media.

"I really believe that in a few years' time, this will be the norm, because who wants to be doing this manually?" Young said.

Eventually, once the technology has been implemented agency-wide, Young predicts Abacus will save about 12,000 hours per year.

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Campaign Crash Course: What is the play economy, and how do you unlock it?

1 What is the play economy, and how do you unlock it?

It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

2 It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

3 Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

Simon Cowell joins The Wiggles for Uber Eats: This ought to be good

4 Simon Cowell joins The Wiggles for Uber Eats: This ought to be good

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

5 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

6 IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

Kantar appoints second CEO in less than a year

7 Kantar appoints second CEO in less than a year

Cannes Lions: See the 2021 Grand Prix winners

8 Cannes Lions: See the 2021 Grand Prix winners

IPG names chief growth officer for APAC

9 IPG names chief growth officer for APAC

Cannes Lions: Dentsu Mcgarrybowen Taiwan and Sinyi Realty pick up Entertainment Grand Prix

10 Dentsu Mcgarrybowen Taiwan wins Entertainment Grand Prix

Related Articles

Kraft Heinz shortlists four agencies in global media review
Media
Jun 22, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Kraft Heinz shortlists four agencies in global ...

Starcom wins Ferrero's China media mandate from Carat
Media
Dec 19, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Starcom wins Ferrero's China media mandate from Carat

MediaCom wins Duracell global media account
Media
May 14, 2020
Gideon Spanier

MediaCom wins Duracell global media account

Disney Shanghai awards media duties
Media
Jan 20, 2020
Matthew Miller

Disney Shanghai awards media duties

Just Published

Kraft Heinz rolls out first, foodie-focused brand campaign on TikTok's Jump
Advertising
1 hour ago
Rob McKinlay

Kraft Heinz rolls out first, foodie-focused brand ...

The campaign enables consumers to save a full recipe in a click, and to shop branded ingredient lists in Samsung's Whisk food app.

You & Mr Jones hires Amazon head of global agency partnerships
Advertising
1 hour ago
Sara Nelson

You & Mr Jones hires Amazon head of global agency ...

New York-based Virginie Douin, who begins her role immediately, joins as partner.

LinkedIn names Golin global social media agency partner
Digital
1 hour ago
Diana Bradley

LinkedIn names Golin global social media agency partner

The Interpublic Group firm said it is helping the platform better understand its members.

VaynerMedia hires first chief innovation officer
Advertising
1 hour ago
Mariah Cooper

VaynerMedia hires first chief innovation officer

Adyen vet Eric Jacobs will report to CEO Gary Vaynerchuk, who pledged to hire more BIPOC candidates by June.