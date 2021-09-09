Media News
Fayola Douglas
8 hours ago

Spotify on hunt for global sponsors as it signs up Disney+

This is the third personalised playlist Spotify has made available for sponsorship.

Spotify on hunt for global sponsors as it signs up Disney+

Spotify is on the hunt for brands across the globe to sponsor its Release Radar playlist, which was launched five years ago.

Disney+ has signed up as Spotify's first Release Radar US launch partner, promoting its Billie Eilish concert film Happier Than Ever: a Love Letter to Los Angeles. The advertising sponsorship aims to give brands the opportunity to align with a playlist at the centre of innovation and culture.

Spotify's Release Radar helps users discover new music from artists they love in a personalised playlist that is updated every Friday. Since launching in 2016, fans around the world have streamed from the playlist more than 16 billion times, listening to new music from artists such as David Guetta, Sia, J Balvin, Dua Lipa and Khalid.

Release Radar is the third always-on personalised playlist Spotify has made available for sponsorship. It now joins the Discover Weekly and On Repeat playlists. Release Radar has become a top-three personalised playlist for listeners in the North America, LATAM, EMEA, and APAC regions and is most listened to by 18- to 29-year-olds, who account for more than 50% of the total audience.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

1 Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

2 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

3 Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

4 Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

Letter from the editors

5 Letter from the editors

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

7 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

Close-knit New Zealand favours brands that are part of the social fabric

8 Close-knit New Zealand favours brands that are part of the social fabric

Wunderman Thompson merges APAC and EMEA leadership under Ewen Sturgeon

9 Wunderman Thompson merges APAC and EMEA leadership under Ewen Sturgeon

NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster

10 NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster

Related Articles

Spotify’s podcast ad revenue skyrocketed 627% in Q2
Advertising
Jul 29, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

Spotify’s podcast ad revenue skyrocketed 627% in Q2

Spotify ties Nielsen demos to audience measurement on podcasts
Media
Aug 8, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

Spotify ties Nielsen demos to audience measurement ...

Disney+ doubles subscribers in one year
Digital
Aug 13, 2021
Jessica Goodfellow

Disney+ doubles subscribers in one year

Disney orchestrates a symphony of diversity
Advertising
Jul 15, 2021
Minnie Wang

Disney orchestrates a symphony of diversity

Just Published

Unilever confirms $3.3 billion media roster
Media
24 minutes ago
Arvind Hickman

Unilever confirms $3.3 billion media roster

FMCG giant said new agency set-up will support new 'Get on the frontline' marketing philosophy.

Tinder India swipes right on the idea of consent
Advertising
8 hours ago
Eularie Saldanha

Tinder India swipes right on the idea of consent

The film features several stories of couples to help people understand the concept of consent, which goes way beyond just physical intimacy.

Celebrity Cruises asks ‘Isn’t it time’ to get back out there?’
News
8 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Celebrity Cruises asks ‘Isn’t it time’ to get back ...

Cruise line hits the seas — and airwaves — after a 16-month hiatus, with $40 million dollar global campaign.

The big talent crunch
Advertising
8 hours ago
Xavier Rees

The big talent crunch

The fact is there simply isn’t enough talent to go round right now. And its not all down to the pandemic. It's time to nurture our own and to look for new people from further afield, from beyond the borders of adland.