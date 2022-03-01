Spikes Asia X Campaign: Day 3 begins Thursday at 1 pm SIN/HK

The third day of Spikes Asia x Campaign: The Experience 2022 kicks off tomorrow, with content streaming from 1pm SIN/HK onwards. Access is free but you must register for a free account to participate.

Highlights from day 2: Wednesday March 2



DO GEN Z CARE ABOUT PURPOSE AS MUCH AS WE THINK?

Posted at 4.15 pm

"Is it fair to assume that Gen Zers only want to support brands that do their part to save the world? Day in and day out we are confronted with headlines that seem to support the idea that all Gen Zers want is for brands to do good and be purpose-led before they will buy into them. But the reality: one in two say brands should just focus on bringing good products to market instead of trying to fix the world."

—Valerie Wang, strategy director, Publicis Singapore



LET’S CREATIVELY DESTROY AND REBUILD OUR INDUSTRY

Posted at 4 pm

"Brand experience thinking would allow us to creatively destroy and rebuild our industry around the changes that our society is experiencing. From planning campaigns, we would design experiences and trade in value exchanges. From measuring creative cut-through and media ROI, we would measure a person’s time, attention and intent that we have managed to win, personified as the data they willingly share multiplied by the actions they take. It is both incredibly simple and complex at the same time. It is a world where storytelling and data will coexist."

—Averill Sequeira, chief product officer, MediaCom India



Posted at 3 pm



On expectations for post-Covid creativity

“From a client perspective, they’re not expecting you to hold back. They’re not saying because of Covid let’s be safe. If anything we have had to act a lot more nimbly or creatively because of limiatations that we had last year.”

—Valerie Madon, chief creative officer, VMLY&R Asia

ATTENTION IS NOT NEW, BUT MEASURING IT IS

Posted at 2.45 pm

"Attention is not new. It has been studied since the 14th century by writers, philosophers and psychologists, with the term ‘the attention economy’ coined in the 1970s. For the last 40 years it has attracted the interest of neuroscientists and machine learning experts all adding to the growing body of knowledge of how attention works. In advertising, attention has been incorporated into our thinking when we make choices around stories we seek to tell, in the channels we select, the platforms and formats and placements we pick, we have all been trying to grab and hold attention. Now it is about measuring it properly, and committing to having the recency of data that makes it accurate and actionable, and respecting the attention we are given."

—Chrissie Hanson, global chief strategy officer, OMD Worldwide



BRANDS, STEP INTO THE METAVERSE

Posted at 2.30 pm



"Everyone is on the search for sustainable solutions on the metaverse, in the metaverse, for the metaverse…it is a bit early to predict if it is a hype or if it really has legs in the future because of Second Life. What is clear is that it is offering a total new experience where brands should step in."

—Alan Cerutti, cofounder and CEO, Happiness Saigon

Highlights from day 1: Tuesday March 1

AWARDS UPDATE: SHORTLISTS RELEASED

Posted at 5 pm

THE MAKING OF AI-BASED CAMPAIGNS THAT TRANSFORM CREATIVITY

Posted at 4.55 pm

“In many ways the future development direction of marketing communications in Asia Pacific is quite clear. We're going to see more and deeper involvement by consumers and digital platforms, more which will be driven by AI, and which will be further engrossing through the development of the metaverse. What all this means for marketers is simple. They need to continue to up their game if they want to stay relevant with consumers that are relentlessly shifting both their time and their interests and their involvement in digital.”

—Kent Wertime, Co-CEO, Ogilvy Asia

“Public relations is much more than just traditional storytelling without AI influence. So we're entering a new wave of influence engagement that does three things. Firstly it enables us to activate learning of what's trending in the media and society. Secondly, it informs us to connect with audiences at lightning speed at the speed of culture. Thirdly, it allows us to engage with audiences in new meaningful ways. So with this, we hope to help brands build connections and scale.”

-—Emily Poon, president of PR and influence, Ogilvy Asia



BUILDING CREATIVE CULTURE THROUGH THE PANDEMIC

Posted at 4.35 pm



In a 'fireside' chat, leaders from Kimberly-Clark and BBH shared their biggest learnings from leadership over the past two years.

“I think what we realized over the last couple of years is a few of those leadership muscles have just become much more important. I think the most important one is adaptability. If you think of the kind of chaos we've all been through...leaders have thrived when they approached it with not a preconceived notion of 'I know what the playbook is'. But 'Look, I'm happy to learn. I'm happy to adapt. I'm happy to embrace the unknown'."

—Mainak Dhar, CEO for India and South Asia, Kimberly-Clark

"The biggest learning is...collectively, we've become so close as an organization. … Everybody's standing shoulder to shoulder and saying, I will help you get past this.”

—Dheeraj Sinha, CEO and chief strategy officer, South Asia, Leo Burnett, Publicis Business and Publicis Health.



EVERY BRAND HAS A RIGHT TO PLAY IN GAMING

Posted at 4.06 pm

“Gamers are no longer considered a niche tribe or sub-culture. The reality is more than 60% of the online population in APAC identifies as a gamer. For Gen Z and millennial audiences, playing video games is just about as mainstream as it gets. Gaming also leads the attention economy. An indication of this is Twitch viewership in APAC, which has increased 32% last year and is equivalent to 5000 years of content watched every single day. Every brand has the right to play in gaming, but you will need to find the right approach.”

—Gemma Battenbough, APAC lead, brand partnerships studio, Twitch



BRANDS AS CHANGE AGENTS

Posted at 3:50pm



How has the notion of ‘brands as a force for good’ evolved?

We need to be a force for growth in order to be a force for good. Because if you're just a force for good and not growing then then that's a philanthropy. And philanthropy is wonderful, but we’re a business. Brands that are a force for growth that then use that in such a way that is good --that improves communities, improves equality and inclusion, improves the environment--that's a virtuous circle that I think has become stronger and stronger and consumers are expecting it more and more.

-Marc Pritchard, chief brand officer, P&G

On dealing with disruption through creativity

“We try to what we call ‘constructively disrupt’. So disruption happens. It happens everywhere. The best way to deal with disruption is to lead it and to do it in a constructive way that actually builds markets or makes categories bigger and that is where innovation and creativity comes in. So we always have that mindset. And then we go focus on what consumers want, and figure out ways to bring things in a much more creative way.”

-Marc Pritchard, chief brand officer, P&G



FOR GAME-CHANGING IDEAS, WALK LIKE JOHN CLEESE?

Posted at 3:40 pm



"Ideas have never been more valuable. In a world of tech it is tempting to believe that creativity is dead. That math has taken over from the madness. One agency CEO I know said he was looking forward to that day. But then again, that person is no longer an agency CEO. Because on the contrary, leading clients and agencies seem agree that the need for ideas is very much alive. … There is no greater way to create value than with an original creative idea."

—David Guerreo, chairman and chief creative office, BBDO Guerrero

In his entertaining session about how you have to go through a lot of crap to come up with good ideas, Guerrero name-dropped useful advice from Alex Osborne (the "O" in BBDO, see above), David Bowie and John Cleese, among others. Osborne invented the idea of brainstorming, witjh the important but often forgotten commandement that one musn't judge ideas during a brainstorm, just write them down. Bowie used a technique of literally mixing up scraps of paper with different phrases on them, which would often result in novel combinations that sparked new ideas. Cleese, as fans of Monty Python know, developed a very silly way of walking. And according to Guerrero, scientists have shown that walking in an odd way can actually help the brain to think in non-linear ways.



IS CREATIVE RISK-TAKING SHIFTING?

Posted at 2:40 pm

Should brands go down the political/social route in order to take creative risks?

"I think we need to stop thinking that the consumers are following our brand 24/7. I don't think they keep track of not [a brand like] Nike is doing all year round. So in the end, consumers are going to react to what they see in an instance as long as it's meaningful to them. It doesn't have to be political, it doesn't have to be something socially sensitive in order for it to be meaningful. For example, the ‘Whopper Detour’ by Burger King was a risk. They took a risk in their tactic, and it didn’t require anything political. And people had fun with it, people talked about it. And that's what marketing and creativity is all about. It doesn't always have to be standing for a cause."

—Valerie Madon, chief creative officer, VMLY&R

What are the consequences of brands not taking risks?

"Risk is about doing something that no one has done before. And that requires bravery. So therefore, if you stop taking risks, you do what everyone else is doing. And we know one rule in marketing is you have to differentiate or die. As a brand, especially if you're wanting to be in the forefront, being a leader means being the first to do it. That requires bravery. So if you don't want to take risks, forget about your dream to be in the forefront."

—Francis Flores, global brand CMO, Jollibee