Spikes Asia announces full juries for 2022

Spikes Asia has today announced the full jury line-up of industry leaders set to judge the 35th annual edition of the Spikes Asia Awards.
Asia Pacific’s most prestigious creative communications awards will bring 106 jurors together to judge work in 24 awards categories, including new awards developed in response to the region’s shifting creative trends: The Creative Data Spike, the Social & Influencer Spike, and the incorporation of the Tangram Awards to form the new Strategy & Effectiveness Spike.
In 2022, the awards will set the definitive benchmark for not only creative excellence, but also marketing strategy and effectiveness in Asia-Pacific for the first time.
“This formidable line-up of jury members represents the dynamism and diversity of the APAC creative community and the evolution of the Spikes Asia Awards," said Philip Thomas, Chairman, Spikes Asia. "2022 is an exciting year for Spikes Asia. A number of Spikes Award categories have been refreshed and expanded and the new Strategy & Effectiveness Spike, recognises the vital link between creativity and marketing effectiveness.”
The jury members represent locations across APAC, including: Bangladesh, China, Japan,
New Zealand and South Korea, across a wide range of creative industry disciplines and
backgrounds.
The juries will convene remotely to judge the work in February 2022 and the Spikes Asia
Awards Grands Prix and Special Awards winners will be announced in March 2022.
‘Spikes Asia x Campaign Asia: The Experience’ is also set to return from 1-3 March 2022.
and more information on the hybrid event will be released shortly. Interested delegates are
welcome to register their interest here.
Spikes Asia Jurors 2022
Brand Experience & Activation, Creative eCommerce Jury
Jury President - Natalie Lam, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe, APAC, MEA
Eugene Cheong, Chief Creative Officer, DDB, APAC
Nicolas Courant, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, Singapore
Takahiro Hosoda, Executive Creative Director, TBWA\HAKUHODO, Japan
Jesse Wong, Creative Director, GREYnJ UNITED, Thailand
Aalap Desai, National Creative Director, Isobar, India
Ettie Hsieh, Senior Creative Director, Havas, China
Prue Jones, Design and Creative Director, Fjord, Australia
Creative Effectiveness Jury
Jury President - Michaela Lyon, Integrated Client Lead, dentsu, APAC
Justin Hind, CEO, CHE Proximity, Australia
Richard McCabe, Chief Strategy Officer APAC, McCann Worldgroup, Singapore
Arindam Bhattacharyya, Chief Strategy Officer - Media and Performance, APAC, dentsu, Indonesia
Michi Muramoto, Department Director of Experience Solution Unit, Experience Design Center, ADK
Marketing Solutions Inc., Japan
Prem Sundar Narayan, Chief Strategy Officer, Ogilvy & Mather, India
Amrita Randhawa, CEO, Publicis Groupe, Southeast Asia, Singapore
Design, Industry Craft Jury
Jury President - Paul Chan, Chief Creative Officer, Cheil Worldwide, Hong Kong
Nicholas Adamovich, Head of Design, HostHavas, Australia
Kimiko Sekido, Art Director, Dentsu Inc., Japan
Nopparath Eksuwancharoen, Creative Director & Head of Art, SOUR Bangkok, Thailand
Paolo Garcia, Groupe Executive Creative Director, Publicis Groupe, Vietnam
I-Fei Chang, Chief Creative Officer, Wunderman Thompson Taipei, Taiwan
Russell Miranda, Creative Consultant, dentsu grant, Sri Lanka
Geet Rathi, Design Director & Creative Director, TBWA, India
Direct, Outdoor Jury
Jury President - David Guerrero, Creative Chair, BBDO Guerrero, Philippines
Kenneth Tung, Executive Creative Director, Havas, Hong Kong
Jaiyyanul Huq, Executive Creative Director, Grey, Bangladesh
Sam Choi, Executive Creative Director, Innored, South Korea
Kristal Knight, Creative Director, Saatchi & Saatchi, New Zealand
Garima Khandelwal, Chief Creative Officer, MullenLowe Lintas Group, India
Barbara Humphries, Creative Director, The Monkeys, Australia
Huy Dinh Nguyen, Creative Director, Circus Digital, Vietnam
Entertainment, Music Jury
Jury President - Kazoo Sato, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\Hakuhodo, Japan
Jia Ying Goh, Strategist, Product Creative Studio, Netflix, Singapore
Karla Henwood, Executive Creative Producer, Squeak E. Clean Studios, Australia
Dew Intapunya, Chief Content Officer, Ensemble, IPG Mediabrands, Thailand
Hamza Amjad, Senior Creative Director, Ogilvy Pakistan
Patrick Tom, Director, Creative, Walt Disney Company, Hong Kong
Janice Jose, Senior Regional Director, UMG for Brands, Universal Music Group, Singapore
Sushant Sreeram, Director – Marketing, Amazon Prime Video, India
Film Craft Jury
Jury President - Sneha Iype, Partner, Executive Producer, Nirvana Films, India
Wuthisak Anarnkaporn, Film Director / Founder, Factory01, Thailand
Cinnamon Darvall, National Head of Broadcast Production, HERO, Australia
Jo Motoyo, Film Director, TOKYO / TAIYO KIKAKU, Japan
Frances Cooke, Creative Director, Clemenger BBDO Wellington, New Zealand
Laura Geagea, Managing Director, China, Asia + MENA, Sweetshop, China
Firrdaus Yusoff, Creative, Forsman & Bodenfors, Singapore
Film, Print & Publishing, Radio & Audio Jury
Jury President - Paul Nagy, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R AUNZ, Australia
Masaya Asai, Chief Creative Officer, Droga5 Tokyo, Japan
Andrew Hook, Executive Creative Director, APAC, VCCP, Singapore
Veradis Vinyaratn, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\Thailand, Thailand
Jonathan McMahon, Executive Creative Director, Special Group, New Zealand
Dennis Kung, Creative Director, Wieden + Kennedy, China
Nicoletta Stefanidou, Chief Creative Officer, Tinker Tailor, Hong Kong
Swati Bhattacharya, Creative Chairperson, FCB, India
Kat Gomez-Limchoc, Executive Creative Director, Blackpencil Manila, Philippines
Healthcare Jury
Jury President - Wendy Chan, Chief Creative Officer, Edelman, China
Shunsuke Kakinami, Executive Creative Director, McCann Health, Japan
Vaishali Iyer, Country Head Communications & Patient Engagement and CSR, Novartis, India
Kieran Moroney, Creative Director, VMLY&R, Australia
Gary Steele, Chief Creative Officer, DDB New Zealand, New Zealand
Innovation, Creative Data Jury
Jury President - Emad Tahtouh, Principal - Creative Technology, Deloitte, Australia
Simon Brock, Executive Creative Director, Digitas ANZ, Australia
Yusuke Miyabe, Executive Manager, Global Digital Business Development, Group 1, Hakuhodo,
Japan
Dante Abelarde, Executive Creative Director, MRM, Singapore
Christina Lu, Global CMO, AliExpress, Alibaba Group, China
Jane Stanley, CEO, Heart&Science, New Zealand
Parattajariya Jalayanateja, Managing Director, Wunderman Thompson, Thailand
Media Jury
Jury President - Kasper Aakerlund, Regional President, UM APAC, Singapore
Jacqui Lim, CEO, Havas Media Group, Singapore
Minhee Kang, Global Media Director, Innocean Worldwide, South Korea
Rupert McPetrie, CEO, Greater China, MediaCom, China
Aimee Buchanan, CEO GroupM ANZ, GroupM Communications, Australia
Divya Karani, South Asia Chief Executive Officer, dentsu Media, India
Sapna Nemani, Chief Product & Solutions Officer, APAC, Publicis Groupe, Singapore
James Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, Asia Pacific, PHD Media, Singapore
Sian Whitnall, Co-Chief Executive Officer, OMD, Australia
Mobile, Digital Craft Jury
Jury President - Jean Lin, Executive Officer, Dentsu Group Inc., Global
Ryutaro Seki, Creative Director, Google, Japan
Josephine Lin, Group Creative Director, Unisurf Digital Marketing, Taiwan
Tay Guan Hin, Chief Creative Officer, BBDO, Singapore
Claire Waring, Executive Creative Director, R/GA, Australia
Kelly Pon, Chief Creative Officer, BBH, China
Yun Jeong, Jang, Global Creative Director, integrated Retail & Digital, Cheil Worldwide, South Korea
Park Wannasiri, Chief Creative Officer, Wunderman Thompson, Thailand
PR Jury
Jury President - Shouvik Prasanna Mukherjee, Chief Creative Officer, Asia Pacific, Golin, Singapore
Tom Sanders, Creative Director, ANZ, Herd MSL, Australia
Tiffany Hu, Managing Partner, PR, Ogilvy Shanghai, China
Kenny Yap, Managing Director, Red Havas, Singapore
Maiya Kinoshita, PR Planner & Copywriter, Dentsu, Japan
Sunaina Jairath, Communication @ Cred, Cred, India
Shafaat Hussain, Managing Director, Omnicom PR, Singapore
Social & Influencer Jury
Jury President - Tea Uglow, IC, Creative Lab, Google, Australia
Graham Drew, Chief Creative Officer, Grey, Malaysia
Akae Wang, Executive Creative Director, Tencent, China
Jax Jung, Global Creative Director, Cheil Worldwide, South Korea
William Beale, Associate Creative Director, APAC, VaynerMedia, Singapore
Pei Ling Ho, Global Creative Director, Creative Works, Google, Singapore
Satoshi Chikayama, Executive Creative Director, TBWA\HAKUHODO, Japan
Teeny Gonzales, CEO, Seven A.D., Philippines
Strategy & Effectiveness Jury
Jury President - Anupama Biswas, Senior Director, Analytics & Insight - APAC Lead, The Coca-Cola
Company, Singapore
Ayu Sasaki, Creative Director, Dentsu, Japan
Seung Eun Jang, CEO, Overman, South Korea
Chris Colter, Chief Strategy Officer, Initiative, Australia
Priya Patel, Group CEO, DDB Group Aotearoa, New Zealand
Anil K Nair, CEO, VMLY&R, India
Sindhuja Rai, Global Media Investment and AMEA CX Lead, Mondelez International, Singapore