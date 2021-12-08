Spikes Asia announces full juries for 2022

Spikes Asia has today announced the full jury line-up of industry leaders set to judge the 35th annual edition of the Spikes Asia Awards.

Asia Pacific’s most prestigious creative communications awards will bring 106 jurors together to judge work in 24 awards categories, including new awards developed in response to the region’s shifting creative trends: The Creative Data Spike, the Social & Influencer Spike, and the incorporation of the Tangram Awards to form the new Strategy & Effectiveness Spike.

In 2022, the awards will set the definitive benchmark for not only creative excellence, but also marketing strategy and effectiveness in Asia-Pacific for the first time.

“This formidable line-up of jury members represents the dynamism and diversity of the APAC creative community and the evolution of the Spikes Asia Awards," said Philip Thomas, Chairman, Spikes Asia. "2022 is an exciting year for Spikes Asia. A number of Spikes Award categories have been refreshed and expanded and the new Strategy & Effectiveness Spike, recognises the vital link between creativity and marketing effectiveness.”

The jury members represent locations across APAC, including: Bangladesh, China, Japan,

New Zealand and South Korea, across a wide range of creative industry disciplines and

backgrounds.

The juries will convene remotely to judge the work in February 2022 and the Spikes Asia

Awards Grands Prix and Special Awards winners will be announced in March 2022.

‘Spikes Asia x Campaign Asia: The Experience’ is also set to return from 1-3 March 2022.

and more information on the hybrid event will be released shortly. Interested delegates are

welcome to register their interest here.

Spikes Asia Jurors 2022

Brand Experience & Activation, Creative eCommerce Jury

Jury President - Natalie Lam, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe, APAC, MEA

Eugene Cheong, Chief Creative Officer, DDB, APAC

Nicolas Courant, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, Singapore

Takahiro Hosoda, Executive Creative Director, TBWA\HAKUHODO, Japan

Jesse Wong, Creative Director, GREYnJ UNITED, Thailand

Aalap Desai, National Creative Director, Isobar, India

Ettie Hsieh, Senior Creative Director, Havas, China

Prue Jones, Design and Creative Director, Fjord, Australia

Creative Effectiveness Jury

Jury President - Michaela Lyon, Integrated Client Lead, dentsu, APAC

Justin Hind, CEO, CHE Proximity, Australia

Richard McCabe, Chief Strategy Officer APAC, McCann Worldgroup, Singapore

Arindam Bhattacharyya, Chief Strategy Officer - Media and Performance, APAC, dentsu, Indonesia

Michi Muramoto, Department Director of Experience Solution Unit, Experience Design Center, ADK

Marketing Solutions Inc., Japan

Prem Sundar Narayan, Chief Strategy Officer, Ogilvy & Mather, India

Amrita Randhawa, CEO, Publicis Groupe, Southeast Asia, Singapore

Design, Industry Craft Jury

Jury President - Paul Chan, Chief Creative Officer, Cheil Worldwide, Hong Kong

Nicholas Adamovich, Head of Design, HostHavas, Australia

Kimiko Sekido, Art Director, Dentsu Inc., Japan

Nopparath Eksuwancharoen, Creative Director & Head of Art, SOUR Bangkok, Thailand

Paolo Garcia, Groupe Executive Creative Director, Publicis Groupe, Vietnam

I-Fei Chang, Chief Creative Officer, Wunderman Thompson Taipei, Taiwan

Russell Miranda, Creative Consultant, dentsu grant, Sri Lanka

Geet Rathi, Design Director & Creative Director, TBWA, India

Direct, Outdoor Jury

Jury President - David Guerrero, Creative Chair, BBDO Guerrero, Philippines

Kenneth Tung, Executive Creative Director, Havas, Hong Kong

Jaiyyanul Huq, Executive Creative Director, Grey, Bangladesh

Sam Choi, Executive Creative Director, Innored, South Korea

Kristal Knight, Creative Director, Saatchi & Saatchi, New Zealand

Garima Khandelwal, Chief Creative Officer, MullenLowe Lintas Group, India

Barbara Humphries, Creative Director, The Monkeys, Australia

Huy Dinh Nguyen, Creative Director, Circus Digital, Vietnam

Entertainment, Music Jury

Jury President - Kazoo Sato, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\Hakuhodo, Japan

Jia Ying Goh, Strategist, Product Creative Studio, Netflix, Singapore

Karla Henwood, Executive Creative Producer, Squeak E. Clean Studios, Australia

Dew Intapunya, Chief Content Officer, Ensemble, IPG Mediabrands, Thailand

Hamza Amjad, Senior Creative Director, Ogilvy Pakistan

Patrick Tom, Director, Creative, Walt Disney Company, Hong Kong

Janice Jose, Senior Regional Director, UMG for Brands, Universal Music Group, Singapore

Sushant Sreeram, Director – Marketing, Amazon Prime Video, India

Film Craft Jury

Jury President - Sneha Iype, Partner, Executive Producer, Nirvana Films, India

Wuthisak Anarnkaporn, Film Director / Founder, Factory01, Thailand

Cinnamon Darvall, National Head of Broadcast Production, HERO, Australia

Jo Motoyo, Film Director, TOKYO / TAIYO KIKAKU, Japan

Frances Cooke, Creative Director, Clemenger BBDO Wellington, New Zealand

Laura Geagea, Managing Director, China, Asia + MENA, Sweetshop, China

Firrdaus Yusoff, Creative, Forsman & Bodenfors, Singapore

Film, Print & Publishing, Radio & Audio Jury

Jury President - Paul Nagy, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R AUNZ, Australia

Masaya Asai, Chief Creative Officer, Droga5 Tokyo, Japan

Andrew Hook, Executive Creative Director, APAC, VCCP, Singapore

Veradis Vinyaratn, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\Thailand, Thailand

Jonathan McMahon, Executive Creative Director, Special Group, New Zealand

Dennis Kung, Creative Director, Wieden + Kennedy, China

Nicoletta Stefanidou, Chief Creative Officer, Tinker Tailor, Hong Kong

Swati Bhattacharya, Creative Chairperson, FCB, India

Kat Gomez-Limchoc, Executive Creative Director, Blackpencil Manila, Philippines

Healthcare Jury

Jury President - Wendy Chan, Chief Creative Officer, Edelman, China

Shunsuke Kakinami, Executive Creative Director, McCann Health, Japan

Vaishali Iyer, Country Head Communications & Patient Engagement and CSR, Novartis, India

Kieran Moroney, Creative Director, VMLY&R, Australia

Gary Steele, Chief Creative Officer, DDB New Zealand, New Zealand

Innovation, Creative Data Jury

Jury President - Emad Tahtouh, Principal - Creative Technology, Deloitte, Australia

Simon Brock, Executive Creative Director, Digitas ANZ, Australia

Yusuke Miyabe, Executive Manager, Global Digital Business Development, Group 1, Hakuhodo,

Japan

Dante Abelarde, Executive Creative Director, MRM, Singapore

Christina Lu, Global CMO, AliExpress, Alibaba Group, China

Jane Stanley, CEO, Heart&Science, New Zealand

Parattajariya Jalayanateja, Managing Director, Wunderman Thompson, Thailand



Media Jury

Jury President - Kasper Aakerlund, Regional President, UM APAC, Singapore

Jacqui Lim, CEO, Havas Media Group, Singapore

Minhee Kang, Global Media Director, Innocean Worldwide, South Korea

Rupert McPetrie, CEO, Greater China, MediaCom, China

Aimee Buchanan, CEO GroupM ANZ, GroupM Communications, Australia

Divya Karani, South Asia Chief Executive Officer, dentsu Media, India

Sapna Nemani, Chief Product & Solutions Officer, APAC, Publicis Groupe, Singapore

James Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, Asia Pacific, PHD Media, Singapore

Sian Whitnall, Co-Chief Executive Officer, OMD, Australia



Mobile, Digital Craft Jury

Jury President - Jean Lin, Executive Officer, Dentsu Group Inc., Global

Ryutaro Seki, Creative Director, Google, Japan

Josephine Lin, Group Creative Director, Unisurf Digital Marketing, Taiwan

Tay Guan Hin, Chief Creative Officer, BBDO, Singapore

Claire Waring, Executive Creative Director, R/GA, Australia

Kelly Pon, Chief Creative Officer, BBH, China

Yun Jeong, Jang, Global Creative Director, integrated Retail & Digital, Cheil Worldwide, South Korea

Park Wannasiri, Chief Creative Officer, Wunderman Thompson, Thailand



PR Jury

Jury President - Shouvik Prasanna Mukherjee, Chief Creative Officer, Asia Pacific, Golin, Singapore

Tom Sanders, Creative Director, ANZ, Herd MSL, Australia

Tiffany Hu, Managing Partner, PR, Ogilvy Shanghai, China

Kenny Yap, Managing Director, Red Havas, Singapore

Maiya Kinoshita, PR Planner & Copywriter, Dentsu, Japan

Sunaina Jairath, Communication @ Cred, Cred, India

Shafaat Hussain, Managing Director, Omnicom PR, Singapore



Social & Influencer Jury

Jury President - Tea Uglow, IC, Creative Lab, Google, Australia

Graham Drew, Chief Creative Officer, Grey, Malaysia

Akae Wang, Executive Creative Director, Tencent, China

Jax Jung, Global Creative Director, Cheil Worldwide, South Korea

William Beale, Associate Creative Director, APAC, VaynerMedia, Singapore

Pei Ling Ho, Global Creative Director, Creative Works, Google, Singapore

Satoshi Chikayama, Executive Creative Director, TBWA\HAKUHODO, Japan

Teeny Gonzales, CEO, Seven A.D., Philippines



Strategy & Effectiveness Jury

Jury President - Anupama Biswas, Senior Director, Analytics & Insight - APAC Lead, The Coca-Cola

Company, Singapore

Ayu Sasaki, Creative Director, Dentsu, Japan

Seung Eun Jang, CEO, Overman, South Korea

Chris Colter, Chief Strategy Officer, Initiative, Australia

Priya Patel, Group CEO, DDB Group Aotearoa, New Zealand

Anil K Nair, CEO, VMLY&R, India

Sindhuja Rai, Global Media Investment and AMEA CX Lead, Mondelez International, Singapore