Singaporean artists depict country's fondest memories

BBC StoryWorks used a social media crowdsourcing campaign to gather Singaporeans' favourite memories of the Lion City—places they have visited, meals they have eaten and activities that they have taken part in—forming the basis of an online art exhibit.
Of the submissions, 37 memories that best showcased the diversity and vibrancy of Singapore were selected. BBC's content studio then worked with Singaporean curator Racy Lim to identify 37 up-and-coming artists, each with a unique style, to develop artwork visualising the memories.
The 'Singapore Memories' exhibition is on display on a bespoke microsite on BBC.com. It forms part of the National Arts Council Singapore's #SGCultureAnywhere campaign.
The hope is to democratise art and culture by putting it on display online, open to all; to explore a new side to Singapore through the eyes of its people; and to provide a platform to local artists.
This is especially valuable in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the local arts community, remarked BBC StoryWorks APAC director Nicci Elliot.
"We’re really excited and proud to be providing additional opportunities for local artists and practitioners to have their work showcased. Working with such talented local artists has been a pleasure and a privilege, one we hope to continue on future projects," Elliot said.
Paul Tan, deputy CEO of planning and corporate development at National Arts Council Singapore, said the 'Singapore Memories' exhibition is a "timely reminder that Singapore’s diverse arts offerings have the potential to be experienced anywhere and anytime, and transcend distance and physical boundaries".
"We look forward to more arts lovers around the world getting a better understanding of Singapore’s multicultural make up and how our artists are navigating today’s complex world," Tan added.
To complement the artworks, four augmented reality (AR) filters which layer over real-life images of camera displays were also created on Instagram to provide an immersive digital experience.
|You've arrived at Inspiration Station, a weekly look at imaginative and artistic work from creators of all kinds across Asia-Pacific. Or sometimes, we might ask a creative about what they're inspired by outside of work. Step off for a minute to recharge your creative batteries and find inspiration for that next big idea of yours further down the track.