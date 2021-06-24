Marketing News
Sara Nelson
1 day ago

Send a cheeky ‘Cannes-dolence’ card and help support mental health

Awards season can be a stressful time for creatives—so Mark Kelly decided to inject a bit of fun into it.

Chocolate: the real Grand Prix? (Getty)
Chocolate: the real Grand Prix? (Getty)

The cachet of a Cannes Lions win can be intoxicating, but spare a thought for those who haven’t secured an award.

Or go one better, and send them a playful “Cannes-dolence” card, wryly expressing your sympathies that “you won’t get to humblebrag on LinkedIn” and, to sweeten the pill, a Lion you can actually use (because it's a chocolate bar).

A card and package will cost you just £6, with all proceeds going to mental health charity Mind. It has been retweeted by the official Cannes Lions Twitter account. 

The project is the brainchild of Mark Kelly, an advertising and marketing creative of 10 years, who freely admits he has never either been shortlisted or won a Cannes Lion.

Kelly told Campaign: “Cannes definitely matters. It’s where you find the best work in the industry every year and winning one is still something every creative absolutely wants to do. Industry recognition of great work is always going to be important, to show what’s possible and to inspire the next generation of talent.

“I set this up because of how much winning one matters, and how not winning one can leave teams feeling shit and deflated. So I wanted to use a bit of playful humour to hopefully lighten the mood.

Kelly added: “Awards season can be a stressful time for creatives. And if you haven’t won or been shortlisted, it can be hard seeing everyone sharing their successes on your timeline.

“Add to this the already isolating effects of the last 18 months and it can create an unhealthy cycle of comparison, which in turn negatively affects our mental health. Donating the proceeds to Mind was a way to hopefully turn some of those unintended negative effects of award season into something positive.”

See all our Cannes Lions 2021 coverage

 

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Campaign Crash Course: What is the play economy, and how do you unlock it?

1 What is the play economy, and how do you unlock it?

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

3 Updated: All APAC winners

Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

4 Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Ravi Santhanam, HDFC Bank

5 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Ravi Santhanam, HDFC Bank

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Eugene Lee, McDonald's

6 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Eugene Lee, McDonald's

PR Awards Asia: 2021 winners announced

7 PR Awards Asia: 2021 winners announced

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Nirmal Nair, Nissan

8 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Nirmal Nair, Nissan

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Suresh Balaji, HSBC

10 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Suresh Balaji, HSBC

Related Articles

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners
Advertising
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

Cannes Lions: See the 2021 Grand Prix winners
Advertising
14 hours ago
Mariah Cooper

Cannes Lions: See the 2021 Grand Prix winners

Cannes Lions 2021 will put the spotlight on purpose
Advertising
Jun 21, 2021
Sabrina Sanchez

Cannes Lions 2021 will put the spotlight on purpose

Cannes Lions: Nike, Lacoste and Essity work win Film Grands Prix
Advertising
14 hours ago
Simon Gwynn

Cannes Lions: Nike, Lacoste and Essity work win ...

Just Published

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners
Advertising
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

APAC work added a single Gold Lion, while two markets, Bangladesh and Indonesia, secured their first metal of the festival as Cannes Lions wrapped up Friday night. See our final tally of the APAC winners here.

Cannes Lions: See the 2021 Grand Prix winners
Advertising
14 hours ago
Mariah Cooper

Cannes Lions: See the 2021 Grand Prix winners

Campaign US rounded up most of the top winners.

Cannes Lions: Nike, Lacoste and Essity work win Film Grands Prix
Advertising
14 hours ago
Simon Gwynn

Cannes Lions: Nike, Lacoste and Essity work win ...

Wieden+Kennedy Portland, BETC Paris and AMV BBDO get top honours.

Cannes Lions: AMV BBDO takes Titanium Grand Prix for #WombStories
Advertising
14 hours ago
Simon Gwynn

Cannes Lions: AMV BBDO takes Titanium Grand Prix ...

Six other campaigns won Titanium Lions, five of which are from US entrants.