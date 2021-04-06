Digital Marketing Media News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Reprise places bets on India hub

As Reprise looked to increase its performance chops and deliver greater consistency of work for clients, it placed its bets on India. Nearly half of its staff are now based in the market. But was this a growth strategy or a cost-cutting exercise?

Sino
Sino

Reprise's growth strategy for 2020 consisted of formalising its ecommerce offering, tightening its relationship with its Mediabrands sister agencies, and driving greater consistency of work.

So how did it achieve this? After recording an uptick in ecommerce revenue, a new unit called Reprise Commerce was launched in October, encompassing 250 ecommerce experts around the world. To facilitate deeper ties with Initiative and UM, the agency launched new global philosophy called ‘Flow’, delivered by the ‘Flow OS’ planning approach, that underpinned several large collaborative pitches.

When it comes to driving consistency of work, Reprise says its strategy was to scale its hub model and move more of its operations into India. While this seems like more of a cost-saving exercise, the agency claims it is more than that. For Reprise, investing in India as well as several ‘proximity hubs’ (coupling culturally similar markets that have different specialities, including Hong Kong and Taiwan, Singapore and Malaysia) enabled it to efficiently scale its talent and expertise, while freeing up local teams to focus on business strategy.

But what impact did this have on staff numbers and its bottom line? Our full Agency Report Card on Reprise—with the overall grade plus a detailed analysis and scores for management; innovation; clients and business; creativity; and people and diversity—is available only to Campaign Asia-Pacific members.

Become a member to get access to all 39 of the 2020 Agency Report Cards, plus many additional benefits. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

1 Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

Exclusive: TikTok's Sameer Singh on leading business solutions in SEA

2 Exclusive: TikTok's Sameer Singh on leading business solutions in SEA

Ferrero unwraps global media review

3 Ferrero unwraps global media review

Facebook and Google hunt for APAC agency heads

4 Facebook and Google hunt for APAC agency heads

Big field of agencies set to line up for Unilever media review

5 Agencies line up for Unilever media review

In-house or external agency? How about neither?

6 In-house or external agency? How about neither?

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

7 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Publicis appoints media CEO in Hong Kong

9 Publicis appoints media CEO in Hong Kong

Hong Kong Tourism Board under fire for spending US$1.15 million on two-minute video

10 Updated: HKTB explains its US$1.15 million, 2-min video

Related Articles

Agency Report Card 2020: Reprise
Advertising
Feb 9, 2021
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2020: Reprise

Agency Report Card 2020: Isobar
Advertising
Feb 9, 2021
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2020: Isobar

Agency Report Card 2020: BBH
Advertising
Feb 9, 2021
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2020: BBH

Agency Report Card 2020: Mindshare
Advertising
Feb 9, 2021
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2020: Mindshare

Just Published

A 'cookieless' future will help digital advertising create and innovate: Iván Markman
Media
1 hour ago
Mukta Lad

A 'cookieless' future will help digital advertising ...

The chief business officer at Verizon Media breaks down the imminent cookieless future of digital advertising

How agencies are increasingly profiting from missing people
Advertising
5 hours ago
Darren Woolley

How agencies are increasingly profiting from ...

Agency retainer models fail to incentivise a reduction in staff churn with consequences for both employees and advertisers, says one industry consultant.

Dentsu remains a work in progress in APAC
Advertising
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Dentsu remains a work in progress in APAC

AGENCY REPORT CARD: Its scale and capabilities remain a force to be reckoned with, but seemingly endless restructuring to simplify and work more seamlessly throughout the region continues.

APAC New Business League: February 2021 report
Advertising
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

APAC New Business League: February 2021 report

DDB and OMD break into the top 5 rankings for creative and media in R3's February new-business update. Plus February's top 10 creative and media wins.