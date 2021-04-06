Reprise places bets on India hub

Reprise's growth strategy for 2020 consisted of formalising its ecommerce offering, tightening its relationship with its Mediabrands sister agencies, and driving greater consistency of work.

So how did it achieve this? After recording an uptick in ecommerce revenue, a new unit called Reprise Commerce was launched in October, encompassing 250 ecommerce experts around the world. To facilitate deeper ties with Initiative and UM, the agency launched new global philosophy called ‘Flow’, delivered by the ‘Flow OS’ planning approach, that underpinned several large collaborative pitches.

When it comes to driving consistency of work, Reprise says its strategy was to scale its hub model and move more of its operations into India. While this seems like more of a cost-saving exercise, the agency claims it is more than that. For Reprise, investing in India as well as several ‘proximity hubs’ (coupling culturally similar markets that have different specialities, including Hong Kong and Taiwan, Singapore and Malaysia) enabled it to efficiently scale its talent and expertise, while freeing up local teams to focus on business strategy.

But what impact did this have on staff numbers and its bottom line? Our full Agency Report Card on Reprise—with the overall grade plus a detailed analysis and scores for management; innovation; clients and business; creativity; and people and diversity—is available only to Campaign Asia-Pacific members.

