Region's dominant creative power Ogilvy grows martech strength

In 2021, Ogilvy continued an evolution kicked off by global CEO Andy Main, who took the reins in 2020 with a promise to make creativity and inclusivity top priorities. Ogilvy’s restructuring into five core areas (advertising, brand and content; experience; growth and innovation; health; and PR and influence), stakes out a middle ground between the ‘One Ogilvy’ concept of Mains’ predecessor, John Siefert, and the overwhelming number of siloed agency brands that preceded his tenure.

As Ogilvy extended the five core businesses from the management level deeper into local markets in 2021, it also added martech power and promoted DEI and sustainability through both internal mechanisms and work for clients.

