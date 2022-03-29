News
Region's dominant creative power Ogilvy grows martech strength

AGENCY REPORT CARD: Technology and experience became the centre of Ogilvy’s strong growth in 2021, and the agency saw a big improvement on the awards circuit.

In 2021, Ogilvy continued an evolution kicked off by global CEO Andy Main, who took the reins in 2020 with a promise to make creativity and inclusivity top priorities. Ogilvy’s restructuring into five core areas (advertising, brand and content; experience; growth and innovation; health; and PR and influence), stakes out a middle ground between the ‘One Ogilvy’ concept of Mains’ predecessor, John Siefert, and the overwhelming number of siloed agency brands that preceded his tenure.

As Ogilvy extended the five core businesses from the management level deeper into local markets in 2021, it also added martech power and promoted DEI and sustainability through both internal mechanisms and work for clients.

How did we grade Ogilvy? Our full report with the overall grade—plus scores and a detailed analysis of the network's business performance; innovation; DEI and sustainability efforts; creativity and effectiveness; and management—is available only to Campaign members.

Become a Campaign Asia-Pacific member to get access to all the 2021 Agency Report Cards and much more.

