Quarantainment for the quarantined

With three or even four weeks stuck in a hotel room with only uninspiring hotel meals, quarantined travellers only had one view to the outside world through their room window.

Where there's a captive audience, advertising is sure to follow. And during one stage of the pandemic in China recently, Dentsu Mcgarrybowen seized on hotel-bound quarantinees in Shanghai as an opportunity—to provide a little fun.

The agency entertained the bored audience by staging a series of fun games that not only provided a momentary diversion but also, via QR codes, awarded free food redeemable at local restaurants.

The creative team came up with many ideas for outdoor games staged on the ground outside a quarantine hotel, including “guess the food”, “the sushi train”, “QR balloons”, and “oodles noodles”. Businesses 8 Pints, Jiu Jiu Di Shui Dong Xiang Cai Guan, and Bomba participated in the initiative.



By scanning a code to join a WeChat group, the quarantined folks could also compete with one another in a game of “Tic-Tac-Toe in the dark”.

"The strict measures are tough but necessary, and we felt like we could do something to liven the mood for travellers serving quarantine," said Dentsu Mcgarrybowen China chief creative officer Kaz Tsuburaku.

The agency claims that 68% of quarantined travellers felt entertained, and they could enjoy the free meal coupons after the quarantine period.

One quarantine traveller said: “I kept looking outside every day to see if there was something new”. Another said: “The first thing I did when I was out was to redeem my coupon".

CREDITS

Kazuki Tsuburaku

Nick Lee

Andrew Shee

Loo Swee Mei

Kenjiro Sese

You Chen Kiat

Di Wang

ZhiLin Yin

Colrence Liang