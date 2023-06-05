Publicis Groupe joins content standards body

Publicis Groupe has joined the Coalition of Content Provenance Authenticity (C2PA) as a steering committee member.

Publicis says it is the first advertising holding company to join the steering committee, alongside founder members Adobe, Arm, BBC, Intel, Microsoft and Truepic.

The coalition seeks to set standards for content authentication and transparency in content origins in the tech and media industries.

Since its launch in 2020, C2PA has worked with industry leaders, policymakers, academics and partner organisations to “advance the future of responsible digital media creation, publication and sharing”.

Carla Serrano, chief strategy officer at Publicis Groupe, said: “In an industry where bold, thought-provoking content has the power to move people, tell stories and demand action, we cannot afford the risk of bad actors compromising a creator’s authentic vision and creation.

“The C2PA’s efforts help protect that invaluable IP and ensure authentic creative visions are brought to completion – and verified along the way. And people can feel confident knowing that the content they’re viewing is unique, original, and straight from the source.”

The C2PA's work has included the Microsoft and BBC-led Project Origin Alliance, the Adobe-led Content Authenticity Initiative and the implementation of the C2PA specification, which safeguards and verifies original content across formats including photo, video and audio.

Jem Ripley, CEO of Publicis Digital Experience, said: “Unquestionably, the capabilities of generative AI are evolving quickly, and the need for leadership is critical.

“We are committed to bringing our expertise across digital content, media, production, data and technology to the forefront for C2PA, driving innovation and protections for our clients’ businesses, while ensuring the authenticity and regulation of all AI content experiences in the future.”