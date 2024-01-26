Publicis Groupe China strengthens leadership bench with key changes

Publicis Groupe China has made key changes to its leadership bench.

In a pivotal move, China chief growth officer Andy Ho, in addition to his current remit, has moved up the ranks to assume all Publicis Communications business in China. Ho, recognised for his expertise in the automotive, FMCG, and technology sectors, will concurrently spearhead the Groupe’s new business development and manage global client affairs. He joined Publicis in 2019 as global client partner and under his leadership, Publicis Groupe has successfully won major clients including Genesis Motor, GAC FCA, among others. He will continue to be based in Shanghai and report to APAC chief executive officer, Jane Lin-Baden.

Notably, the executive chairman of the China division, Arto Hampartsoumian, has relocated with his family to Singapore; effective January 2024, he will focus on global clients across the Asia-Pacific region now.

To fortify the China management team further, Nelson Chen, previously managing director of operations and commerce, has ascended to the role of COO for Publicis Groupe Greater China. Simultaneously, Sandy Wu, managing director of Saatchi & Saatchi Shanghai and a winner of Campaign Asia’s Women to Watch list, has taken the reins as chief client officer of Publicis Communications Shanghai.

Chen, with over 22 years of professional experience, will oversee group operations, including finance, talent, compliance, government relations, and digital transformation. Wu, a prominent name in Chinese circles is well-recognised for her strategic prowess.