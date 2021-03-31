Digital Marketing Media News
PHD's rollercoaster year in China

PHD's mammoth Shanghai Volkswagen Group win in China propelled the agency to achieve a standout year for new business in 2020—but it wasn't all plain sailing in the market.

PHD had a standout year for new business in 2020, as China reeled in the agency’s biggest global win of the year in Shanghai Volkswagen Group—a mammoth US$850 million three-year contract. The agency shot up to 6th place in R3’s APAC New Business League in December 2020, from not featuring the year prior.

Its new business success helped to recoup major losses of Unilever China and TikTok—totalling $300 million in lost revenue that will carry over into 2021.

There was some instability in PHD’s leadership including a change in its India CEO and the loss of China CEO Anna Chitty, who was replaced four months later by internal promotion Joey Zhao. But PHD believes its investment in a new internal communications and learning platform demonstrates how it prioritised its staff in 2020, by driving a sense of community as well as consistency in skills. 

How did PHD fare in creativity and innovation? Our full Agency Report Card on PHD—with the overall grade plus a detailed analysis and scores for management; innovation; clients and business; creativity; and people and diversity—is available only to Campaign Asia-Pacific members.

Become a member to get access to all 39 of the 2020 Agency Report Cards, plus many additional benefits. 

