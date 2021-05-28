Media News
Matthew Miller
May 28, 2021

PHD takes over Ikea media in three SEA markets

The two-year agency-of-record appointment comes following a pitch that reportedly involved most of the major holding companies.

Ikea Singapore (Shutterstock)
Ikea Singapore (Shutterstock)

Ikea has wrapped up a media review by appointing Omnicom Media Group's PHD as its agency of record for Singapore, Malaysia and Philippines. The account is reportedly worth US$30 million in billings annually.

The agency will take on media planning and buying for two years. 

The incumbent on the account was Vizeum, and Campaign Asia-Pacific understand that Dentsu defended the account in the pitch, which also included Publicis, GroupM agencies and UM. 

“Amongst the various agency we’ve met, PHD displayed strong and relevant thought processes in their approach to media in the region, that is also complemented with a competitive pricing strategy," Nigel Richardson, SEA regional marketing director or Ikea, said in a release. "But what’s more important is they had a very honest and humble approach to the business, a value that Ikea holds true to heart.”

James Hawkins, PHD's APAC CEO, said the appointment is a testament to PHD’s challenger approach, agile data strategiesand focus on creativity and collaboration.

Campaign Asia-Pacific has reached out to the other agencies reportedly involved in the pitch for comment.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

1 How an astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

2 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

'Russian' PR firm offered influencers money to discredit Pfizer vaccine

3 'Russian' PR firm taps influencers to discredit Pfizer vaccine

Philips wraps global review, picks Omnicom for creative, media and comms

4 Philips wraps global review

Accenture acquires Malaysian full-service agency Entropia

5 Accenture acquires Malaysian full-service agency Entropia

BTS campaign in Asia has been ‘phenomenal’: McDonald’s Asia marketer

6 BTS campaign in Asia has been ‘phenomenal’: McDonald’s Asia marketer

Why sex doesn’t always sell in China

7 Why sex doesn’t always sell in China

‘A name is a vessel to be filled’: BlackBerry’s CMO on the company’s big pivot

8 Why BlackBerry kept its name post-pivot

Advertisers flock to Android as iOS privacy feature bites

9 Advertisers flock to Android as iOS privacy feature bites

Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

10 Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

Related Articles

Kien Eng Tan named Dentsu Malaysia CEO
Advertising
Feb 5, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Kien Eng Tan named Dentsu Malaysia CEO

Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations
Advertising
Jan 29, 2021
Matthew Miller

Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

Dentsu Aegis appoints Philippines CEO
Advertising
Jan 15, 2020
Staff Reporters

Dentsu Aegis appoints Philippines CEO

TBWA creates homemade film for Ikea amid production shutdowns
Advertising
Apr 6, 2020
Ad Nut

TBWA creates homemade film for Ikea amid production ...

Just Published

Pride month: How to gain the respect of the rainbow community
Marketing
9 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Pride month: How to gain the respect of the rainbow ...

In the third of our series exploring how brands can mark Pride, FCB Auckland's Melina Fiolitakis discusses how to devise a meaningful marketing strategy that is equal parts celebratory and respectful of the community's struggle.

APAC New Business League: April 2021 report
Advertising
10 hours ago
Staff Reporters

APAC New Business League: April 2021 report

Almost everyone on the media ranking moves down one notch due to a huge holding-company win, while the creative table sees five multi-notch moves, in R3's latest tally of APAC new business.

What could be more important than placing a 'bet with mates'?
Advertising
10 hours ago
Ad Nut

What could be more important than placing a 'bet ...

Nothing, according to three fun movie-spoof spots from Australia's Sportsbet.

'No sale': Patagonia defies shopping festival fervour in China
News
10 hours ago
Minnie Wang

'No sale': Patagonia defies shopping festival ...

'Buy less, demand more', the outdoor brand has proclaimed, in a contrarian tactic that has drawn attention amid the frantic discounting of the country's June ecommerce festival.