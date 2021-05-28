PHD takes over Ikea media in three SEA markets

Ikea has wrapped up a media review by appointing Omnicom Media Group's PHD as its agency of record for Singapore, Malaysia and Philippines. The account is reportedly worth US$30 million in billings annually.

The agency will take on media planning and buying for two years.

The incumbent on the account was Vizeum, and Campaign Asia-Pacific understand that Dentsu defended the account in the pitch, which also included Publicis, GroupM agencies and UM.

“Amongst the various agency we’ve met, PHD displayed strong and relevant thought processes in their approach to media in the region, that is also complemented with a competitive pricing strategy," Nigel Richardson, SEA regional marketing director or Ikea, said in a release. "But what’s more important is they had a very honest and humble approach to the business, a value that Ikea holds true to heart.”

James Hawkins, PHD's APAC CEO, said the appointment is a testament to PHD’s challenger approach, agile data strategiesand focus on creativity and collaboration.

Campaign Asia-Pacific has reached out to the other agencies reportedly involved in the pitch for comment.