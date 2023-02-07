PHD Indonesia wins Vivo’s media duties

PHD Indonesia has landed the media buying and planning business of Vivo Indonesia, Campaign has learned. The size of the account is estimated to be US$ 10 million and carries a two-year mandate.

The Chinese smartphone technology brand had prveviously worked with local agency Elcom for media services in Indonesia for the past five years. Campaign understands that the win followed a five-way pitch which also involved Havas Media, Dentsu and UM alongside PHD and the incumbent.

Vivo V-series

The brief for the pitch was to present a plan for the launch of Vivo’s new V Series phone.

“PHD Media with it’s Omni Studio tech stack will be one of the most advanced audience planning and strategic partners to Vivo, and with its strength in digital is capable to provide the right balance for the challenges ahead,” said Rohan Mahajan, managing partner of Omnicom Media Group in Indonesia.