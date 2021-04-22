Pandemic boosted diversity among event attendees

Source: Event Industry Predictions for a Post-COVID Asia, from EventX
- Over half (51.1%) of responses believe corporate events will be the first industry to take off after the end of the pandemic. This was followed by exhibitions and conferences (23.3%), sports and music festivals (20%), and trade shows (5.6%).
- While 54.8% of respondents believe 50% or more of future events will adopt virtual or hybrid approaches, this belief was strongest in Singapore, where 75% of respondents believe at least half of all future events will be virtual or hybrid events.
- Technological factors trump price when it comes to selecting virtual platforms, with 52.9% of respondents citing technical features as the deciding factor, followed by price (23.5%), familiarity (13.2%), localization (5.9%), and other factors (4.4%).
Top of the Charts: Key data at a glance