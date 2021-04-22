Marketing Data News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Pandemic boosted diversity among event attendees

TOP OF THE CHARTS: A survey of regional leaders in the events industry reveals the extent to which virtual formats made events more accessible to diverse attendees, and shows that virtual/hybrid formats are indeed here to stay.

Pandemic boosted diversity among event attendees

See full-size chart

Source: Event Industry Predictions for a Post-COVID Asia, from EventX

More from this source:

  • Over half (51.1%) of responses believe corporate events will be the first industry to take off after the end of the pandemic. This was followed by exhibitions and conferences (23.3%), sports and music festivals (20%), and trade shows (5.6%).
  • While 54.8% of respondents believe 50% or more of future events will adopt virtual or hybrid approaches, this belief was strongest in Singapore, where 75% of respondents believe at least half of all future events will be virtual or hybrid events.
  • Technological factors trump price when it comes to selecting virtual platforms, with 52.9% of respondents citing technical features as the deciding factor, followed by price (23.5%), familiarity (13.2%), localization (5.9%), and other factors (4.4%).
This article is filed under...
Top of the Charts: Key data at a glance

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

More than half of Instagram influencers 'engaged in fraud'

1 More than half of Instagram influencers 'engaged in fraud'

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

2 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

These 20 ads were the most effective of 2020: Kantar

3 These 20 ads were the most effective of 2020: Kantar

Move and win roundup: Week of April 12, 2021

4 Move and win roundup: Week of April 12, 2021

Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

5 Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving the role of a CMO

6 Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving CMO role

P&G campaign asks consumers to get sustainable

7 P&G campaign asks consumers to get sustainable

Subway taps new agencies across five Asia markets

8 Subway taps new agencies across five Asia markets

Head & Shoulders on subverting shampoo ad tropes with new anime campaign

9 Head & Shoulders on subverting shampoo ad tropes with new anime campaign

No kidding: Lego sees strong growth from adult consumers

10 No kidding: Lego sees strong growth from adult consumers

Related Articles

Which UN Sustainable Development Goals matter most to Gen Zs?
Marketing
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Which UN Sustainable Development Goals matter most ...

Where are gen Z and millennials sourcing Covid information?
Media
Mar 24, 2021
Staff Reporters

Where are gen Z and millennials sourcing Covid ...

Hong Kong adspend bounces back 27% in January and February
Advertising
Mar 23, 2021
Staff Reporters

Hong Kong adspend bounces back 27% in January and ...

Accenture and WWF: Sustainable choices yet undercooked for consumers
Marketing
Mar 16, 2021
Staff Reporters

Accenture and WWF: Sustainable choices yet ...

Just Published

Unflinching sexual-violence campaign conveys harsh facts
Advertising
3 hours ago
Ad Nut

Unflinching sexual-violence campaign conveys harsh ...

One in seven Hong Kong women has been the victim of sexual violence, says a hard-hitting campaign for local organisation Rainlily by Dentsu International agencies.

Campaign Crash Course: How to create an effective B2B strategy
News
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to create an effective ...

While most agencies have historically focused on the massive opportunity to provide marketing services for consumer-facing clients, there has been a recent surge in interest in the B2B arena. Here are important pointers on cracking B2B marketing.

Which UN Sustainable Development Goals matter most to Gen Zs?
Marketing
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Which UN Sustainable Development Goals matter most ...

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Finding decent work, economic growth, reducing inequality and climate action all rank highly. See which UN SDGs are of highest concern in Australia, China, Hong Kong and Singapore.

The Malaysian artist who ‘paints without a brush’
News
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

The Malaysian artist who ‘paints without a brush’

INSPIRATION STATION: Red Hong Yi has been making waves with stunning, thoughtful pieces using everyday objects.