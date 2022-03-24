Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

OMD stays on growth track, despite leadership juggle

AGENCY REPORT CARD: Despite leadership churn, the agency held its own in business terms in 2021, made some progress in DEI and continued to invest in a transition to attention metrics.

OMD stays on growth track, despite leadership juggle

Following a turbulent 2020 that saw it downgraded in its Agency Report Card, OMD’s 2021 was bookended by the upheaval of key personnel departures.

Regional COO Rochelle Chhaya moved up to an Omnicom Media Group (OMG) role as Thailand CEO in January, and APAC CEO Stephen Li resigned to pursue “other opportunities” in November. In between, the parent company also snapped up APAC strategy chief Gavin Gibson for an Australia role. 

Meanwhile, OMD and its OMG stablemate PHD, a comparative upstart, are now viewed by many as equals in APAC, even though OMD is significantly larger in headcount. OMG APAC CEO Tony Harradine is ably holding the fort at OMD as he looks for replacements for Li, Chayya and Gibson. The agency also remodeled local leadership in a handful of markets through the year. 

How did we grade OMD? Our full report with the overall grade—plus scores and a detailed analysis of the network's business performance; innovation; DEI and sustainability efforts; creativity and effectiveness; and management—is available only to Campaign members.

Become a Campaign Asia-Pacific member to get access to all the 2021 Agency Report Cards and much more.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

1 HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

3 VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

Publicis and Dentsu toast AB InBev’s global media account

4 Publicis and Dentsu toast AB InBev’s global media account

APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

5 APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

6 Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Why are NFTs so divisive?

8 Why are NFTs so divisive?

Campaign Creation Stories: Metaverse malfunctions make a great credit-card ad

9 Metaverse malfunctions make a great credit-card ad

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

Agency Report Card 2021: OMD
Analysis
Feb 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2021: OMD

Agency Report Cards 2021: We grade 41 APAC networks
Advertising
Feb 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Cards 2021: We grade 41 APAC networks

Agency Report Card 2021: FCB
Analysis
Feb 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2021: FCB

Agency Report Card 2021: Hakuhodo
Analysis
Feb 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2021: Hakuhodo

Just Published

Richard Bleasdale joins Construct Digital as CEO
Digital
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Richard Bleasdale joins Construct Digital as CEO

The veteran marketing consultant will be tasked with growing the Singapore-based digital transformation agency.

Meet Campaign's editorial team according to Google
Analysis
6 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Meet Campaign's editorial team according to Google

Ever wondered what your search history says about who you are as a person, and how advertisers are targeting you? Presenting Campaign's editorial team, according to our Google ad profiles.

Campaign Crash Course: Debunking affiliate marketing myths
Advertising
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Debunking affiliate ...

Affiliate marketing is more than just cheap deals and coupons. In this lesson, learn about the different use cases and tips for a successful strategy.

Dentsu Singapore completes integration of Happy Marketer
Digital
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Dentsu Singapore completes integration of Happy ...

Following Dentsu’s acquisition in 2019, Happy Marketer has now been rebranded to Merkle Singapore.