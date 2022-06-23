Advertising News
Minnie Wang
Jun 23, 2022

Ogilvy Beijing former president Selina Teng joins SG Group as co-president

After working for over two decades in Ogilvy, Teng will lead the Chinese agency's expansion of new business and international development.

Selina Teng
Selina Teng

Chinese independent agency SG Group has appointed Selina Teng as co-president, effective immediately. Teng will be based in Beijing, leading the expansion of SG's new business, increasing its presence in Beijing and other regional markets in China, and driving the group’s international development.

Teng said in a press release that she feels “honoured to join SG and looks forward to working with our partners to explore more possibilities for future development.”

SG Group chairman David Sun welcomed Teng to the agency, noting “we have higher demands for business diversification and branding, that the reason is why we choose to work with Selina”. 

SG Group was founded in 2002, with the slogan, the “storytelling king” of Chinese advertising. 

Teng is co-chairman of China 4As, who departed Ogilvy earlier this year after 22 years. She had been working for Ogilvy since 1999 and was its Beijing president since 2016. Prior to this, she was Ogilvy Beijing PR MD and China technology business MD. Ogilvy announced restructuring operations in the Beijing office in January and appointed heads for five core businesses (advertising, brand and content; experience; growth and innovation; health; and PR and influence). Following Melida Po’s departure in April, Ogilvy China chief growth officer Angel Chen took on the additional role of president of the Beijing office, leading strategy and performance of office operations.

Source:
Campaign China

