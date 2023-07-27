News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

New judges for 2023 Agency of the Year announced

More than 120 judges have now been confirmed for the industry's biggest marketing and advertising awards in APAC.

New judges for 2023 Agency of the Year announced

Campaign Asia-Pacific's 30th Agency of the Year Awards has announced a fresh slate of new judges for the Agency of the Year Awards 2023, comprised of leading marketing experts and brand owners from across Asia Pacific.

At this point 121 jury members have now been selected, tasked with selecting and recognising the most progressive and successful agencies and talents in the industry. . 

You can find out more about the judges and their bios on the Agency of the Year website where they are listed under the region they will be judging. Stay tuned as even more marketing veterans will be joining the ranks.

Campaign is now accepting entries from across the regions including Asia-Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Greater China, Japan and Korea, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

As a reminder, here are key dates for this year's awards:

 
*Cut-off times for the entry deadlines are 6 PM Hong Kong time (UTC/GMT+8).

To learn more, please visit our website or reach out to the Awards Team.


Awards Enquiry
[email protected]

Zamir Khan
Director of Awards & Training Events, Asia
[email protected]

Kaling Man
Head of Awards & Training Events
[email protected]

Partnerships
Richard Fahy
Commercial Director, Campaign Asia-Pacific
[email protected]

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

1 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

“Only as good as the creativity that goes in” Growth in a new era

2 “Only as good as the creativity that goes in” Growth in a new era

How Oppenheimer capitalized on Barbie’s marketing success

3 How Oppenheimer capitalized on Barbie’s marketing success

Petal Ads unlocks the power of the Huawei ecosystem

4 Petal Ads unlocks the power of the Huawei ecosystem

Inside L'Oreal's 14 studios in Jakarta supporting the brand's live commerce growth

5 Inside L'Oreal's 14 studios in Jakarta supporting the brand's live commerce growth

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

6 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

FAST on the rise in APAC: What advertisers should know

7 FAST on the rise in APAC: What advertisers should know

“One-offs do not work”: How brands can play in culture

8 “One-offs do not work”: How brands can play in culture

Nike's Fifa Women's World Cup ad highlights footballers' talents

9 Nike's Fifa Women's World Cup ad highlights footballers' talents

About Schmitt: Why Grey’s new global chief creative preaches a business-first mindset

10 About Schmitt: Why Grey’s new global chief creative preaches a business-first mindset

Related Articles

Just Published

Netflix cuts ad prices, rethinks Microsoft deal in pursuit of growing revenue
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

Netflix cuts ad prices, rethinks Microsoft deal in ...

The streaming giant is revisiting its 2022 agreement with Microsoft in a bid to optimise and restructure their ad formats to drive maximum return on revenues.

Twitter: Is Elon Musk the biggest obstacle for advertising on X?
4 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

Twitter: Is Elon Musk the biggest obstacle for ...

SOUNDING BOARD: Rebrand or no rebrand, Campaign asks if the real reason advertisers have abandoned Twitter is a lack of confidence in Elon Musk?

Veteran brand and tech leaders join Tech MVP 2023 award jury
5 hours ago
Shawn Lim

Veteran brand and tech leaders join Tech MVP 2023 ...

The jury of six technology leaders from MetLife, SCMP, LiveRamp, Quantcast and ElucidateX will judge entries in this year's awards for the region's top tech talent and products, with Campaign Asia-Pacific's tech and media editor Shawn Lim, as chair.