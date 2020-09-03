New Business League: July 2020 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS 1 1 Ogilvy Kaiquan water pump China Project, Huailai China Project, Nestlé Indonesia Project 50.2 50.1 204 2 2 DDB LuenMei Group China Project, Lina Korea Project, LG Styler Korea Project 43.1 Streets Blue Ribbon Australia 41.2 129 3 3 Isobar TCL Electronics Global digital, Danone India digital 22.8 22.8 68 4 ↑ 5 Sapient Mercedes-Benz China Project, Marriott China Project 22.9 22.8 21 5 ↓ 4 Wunderman Thompson Chunghua Telecom Taiwan, Hong Kong Tourism Board Hong Kong, 21.8 21.3 139 6 ↑ 7 Publicis GSK Global Production , GSK China, Raymond Realty India, Dior China, Terrazas China 21.4 20.6 104 7 ↓ 6 VMLY&R Mediacorp Singapore Project, International Pet Food 19.4 McDonald's Australia digital 16.3 94 8 8 Leo Burnett Yili China Project, Novartis Japan Project, MSD (Merck & Co.) Japan Project 16.5 Bonds Australia 15.9 93 9 9 Dentsu LG China Project, Mobile Premier League’s India, Lexus China 14.7 Harman - Jbl & Hk India 13.6 123 10 10 BBDO JD.com China, Pepsi Black Campaign China Project, TA business Event China Project 14.5 Pag-IBIG Fund Philippines 13.4 67

MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS 1 1 Mindshare Dongfeng Nissan China, Alibaba China, Oppo Malaysia 53.0 Diageo India 47.3 90 2 2 Wavemaker China Guangfa Bank China, Prada Groupe China, Network TEN Australia 33.4 Danone Malaysia 29.7 34 3 3 Carat Vitasoy China, Intel China, Pandora Jewellery Australia 30.6 Porsche Taiwan 25.4 110 4 ↑ 5 Zenith The Y Australia, Mobile Premier League India, DBS Bank Taiwan 27.0 23.9 22 5 ↓ 4 OMD Danone Malaysia, Wyeth Nutrition Hong Kong, Nestle E Shop Hong Kong Project 23.9 McDonald's China (Planning) 19.6 61 6 6 MediaCom Dabur India Digital, Farfetch China, Lionsgate India 23.1 Genuine Parts Company Australia 17.2 48 7 7 WPP Unilever China 10.0 10.0 1 8 ↑ 10 Starcom Tencent CSIG China, McDonald's China planning, Dyaco Taiwan 9.4 Natural Diamond Council China 7.5 22 9 ↓ 8 dentsu X Huaxiaozhu China, Kewpie China 15.4 Dongfeng Honda China 7.4 132 10 ↓ 9 PHD Foodstuffs New Zealand, MyNews Malaysia, Novo Nordisk New Zealand Project 20.3 TikTok Global 6.1 56

TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA Publicis GSK Production Global Tag GSK Production Global FCB DHL Middle East Publicis GSK China Dentsu LG China Project China The Monkeys Audi Australia Special Group Optus Australia ForwardPMX Mulberry Digital China Ogilvy Kaiquan water pump China Project China Special Group Bonds Australia

TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA Wavemaker China Guangfa Bank China Carat Vitasoy China Zenith TikTok Global Universal McCann Lazada SE Asia Brandmax Dongfeng Honda China Zenith Disney+ Southeast Asia Mindshare Dongfeng Nissan China Universal McCann Food Panda Japan Wavemaker Prada Groupe China Starcom Tencent CSIG China

Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to greg@rthree.com.