New Business League: July 2020 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|1
|1
|Ogilvy
|Kaiquan water pump China Project, Huailai China Project, Nestlé Indonesia Project
|50.2
|50.1
|204
|2
|2
|DDB
|LuenMei Group China Project, Lina Korea Project, LG Styler Korea Project
|43.1
|Streets Blue Ribbon Australia
|41.2
|129
|3
|3
|Isobar
|TCL Electronics Global digital, Danone India digital
|22.8
|22.8
|68
|4↑
|5
|Sapient
|Mercedes-Benz China Project, Marriott China Project
|22.9
|22.8
|21
|5↓
|4
|Wunderman Thompson
|Chunghua Telecom Taiwan, Hong Kong Tourism Board Hong Kong,
|21.8
|21.3
|139
|6↑
|7
|Publicis
|GSK Global Production , GSK China, Raymond Realty India, Dior China, Terrazas China
|21.4
|20.6
|104
|7↓
|6
|VMLY&R
|Mediacorp Singapore Project, International Pet Food
|19.4
|McDonald's Australia digital
|16.3
|94
|8
|8
|Leo Burnett
|Yili China Project, Novartis Japan Project, MSD (Merck & Co.) Japan Project
|16.5
|Bonds Australia
|15.9
|93
|9
|9
|Dentsu
|LG China Project, Mobile Premier League’s India, Lexus China
|14.7
|Harman - Jbl & Hk India
|13.6
|123
|10
|10
|BBDO
|JD.com China, Pepsi Black Campaign China Project, TA business Event China Project
|14.5
|Pag-IBIG Fund Philippines
|13.4
|67
|1
|1
|Mindshare
|Dongfeng Nissan China, Alibaba China, Oppo Malaysia
|53.0
|Diageo India
|47.3
|90
|2
|2
|Wavemaker
|China Guangfa Bank China, Prada Groupe China, Network TEN Australia
|33.4
|Danone Malaysia
|29.7
|34
|3
|3
|Carat
|Vitasoy China, Intel China, Pandora Jewellery Australia
|30.6
|Porsche Taiwan
|25.4
|110
|4↑
|5
|Zenith
|The Y Australia, Mobile Premier League India, DBS Bank Taiwan
|27.0
|23.9
|22
|5↓
|4
|OMD
|Danone Malaysia, Wyeth Nutrition Hong Kong, Nestle E Shop Hong Kong Project
|23.9
|McDonald's China (Planning)
|19.6
|61
|6
|6
|MediaCom
|Dabur India Digital, Farfetch China, Lionsgate India
|23.1
|Genuine Parts Company Australia
|17.2
|48
|7
|7
|WPP
|Unilever China
|10.0
|10.0
|1
|8↑
|10
|Starcom
|Tencent CSIG China, McDonald's China planning, Dyaco Taiwan
|9.4
|Natural Diamond Council China
|7.5
|22
|9↓
|8
|dentsu X
|Huaxiaozhu China, Kewpie China
|15.4
|Dongfeng Honda China
|7.4
|132
|10↓
|9
|PHD
|Foodstuffs New Zealand, MyNews Malaysia, Novo Nordisk New Zealand Project
|20.3
|TikTok Global
|6.1
|56
TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|Publicis
|GSK Production
|Global
|Tag
|GSK Production
|Global
|FCB
|DHL
|Middle East
|Publicis
|GSK
|China
|Dentsu
|LG China Project
|China
|The Monkeys
|Audi
|Australia
|Special Group
|Optus
|Australia
|ForwardPMX
|Mulberry Digital
|China
|Ogilvy
|Kaiquan water pump China Project
|China
|Special Group
|Bonds
|Australia
TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|Wavemaker
|China Guangfa Bank
|China
|Carat
|Vitasoy
|China
|Zenith
|TikTok
|Global
|Universal McCann
|Lazada
|SE Asia
|Brandmax
|Dongfeng Honda
|China
|Zenith
|Disney+
|Southeast Asia
|Mindshare
|Dongfeng Nissan
|China
|Universal McCann
|Food Panda
|Japan
|Wavemaker
|Prada Groupe
|China
|Starcom
|Tencent CSIG
|China
Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to greg@rthree.com.