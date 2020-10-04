New Business League: August 2020 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|1
|1
|Ogilvy
|Cars24 services India, Shougang Group China Project, Central Familymart Thailand Project
|59.5
|KFC Singapore
|58.0
|268
|2
|2
|DDB
|H3C Annual Digital China, Gravity Korea Project, Discovery Food Network Singapore
|45.8
|Streets Blue Ribbon Australia
|43.8
|142
|3↑
|5
|Wunderman Thompson
|Nestle Indonesia, Unilever Indonesia Project,Unilever China Project
|27.3
|26.8
|162
|4
|4
|Sapient
|Mercedes-Benz China Project, Marriott China Project
|24.7
|24.6
|27
|5↓
|3
|Isobar
|TCL Electronics Global digital, Danone India digital
|22.8
|22.8
|68
|6
|6
|Publicis
|GSK Global Production , GSK China, Raymond Realty India, Dior China, Terrazas China
|22.1
|21.3
|113
|7
|7
|VMLY&R
|Zespri Global, HSBC Singapore Project, Panyadee International School Thailand Project
|21.3
|McDonald's Australia digital
|18.3
|105
|8
|8
|Leo Burnett
|Google Project, Taobao China Project, ABinBev Korea Project
|17.1
|7 Eleven Australia
|16.1
|104
|9↑
|10
|BBDO
|Seafood Industry Australia, Stake Australia, Weis Australia
|16.1
|Pag-IBIG Fund Philippines
|14.9
|88
|10↓
|9
|Dentsu
|LG China Project, Mobile Premier League’s India, Lexus China
|14.7
|Harman - Jbl & Hk India
|13.5
|123
MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|1
|1
|Mindshare
|Zespri Global, Dongfeng Nissan China, Alibaba China, Oppo Malaysia
|54.0
|Hong Kong Disneyland APAC
|46.8
|91
|2
|2
|Wavemaker
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries India, ZYBang China, Fen (Braning) China
|34.5
|ITC India
|30.3
|42
|3↑
|4
|Zenith
|GAC FCA China, Hong Kong Disneyland APAC, L'Oréal India SEO/SEM
|32.7
|Didi China
|29.3
|39
|4↓
|3
|Carat
|Kraft Heinz Global (Non-US), Vitasoy China, Intel China, Pandora Jewellery Australia
|32.4
|Porsche Taiwan
|27.2
|111
|5↑
|6
|MediaCom
|Xiaomi Global, Tencent Fit China, RoadKing Hong Kong
|27.9
|Genuine Parts Company Australia
|22.1
|55
|6↓
|5
|OMD
|SAP India, Danone Malaysia, Wyeth Nutrition Hong Kong, Nestle E Shop Hong Kong Project
|25.4
|Carapelli Firenze India
|21.0
|64
|7
|7
|WPP
|Unilever China
|10.0
|10.0
|1
|8
|8
|Starcom
|Udemy India, Metro India, UpGrad India
|12.4
|Kraft Heinz Global (Non-US)
|8.8
|39
|9
|9
|dentsu X
|Huaxiaozhu China, Kewpie China
|15.4
|Axis Mutual Funds India
|7.2
|132
|10↑
|11
|Initiative
|MK Restaurant Thailand, Thai Nakorn Pattana (Preme Nobu) Thailand Project
|6.6
|RB (Reckitt Benckiser) Indonesia
|6.1
|34
TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|72andSunny
|Adobe
|Global
|VMLY&R
|Zespri
|Global
|TSLA
|KFC
|Singapore
|M&C Saatchi
|Domain
|Australia
|Wunderman Thompson
|Nestle Indonesia
|Indonesia
|Havas Worldwide
|Hong Kong Airport Authority Project
|Hong Kong
|72andSunny
|Sendle
|Australia
|Havas Worldwide
|Changi Airport Group
|Singapore
|Havas Worldwide
|NTUC Fairprice Project
|Singapore
|BBDO
|Seafood Industry
|Australia
TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|MediaCom
|Xiaomi
|Global
|Zenith
|GAC FCA
|China
|Carat
|Kraft Heinz
|Global (Non-US)
|Zenith
|Hong Kong Disneyland
|APAC
|Mindshare
|Zespri kiwi fruit
|Global
|MediaCom
|Tencent Fit
|China
|Starcom
|Udemy
|India
|Wavemaker
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|India
|Zenith
|L'Oréal
|India
|MediaCom
|RoadKing
|Hong Kong
Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to greg@rthree.com.