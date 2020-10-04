Media Data News
New Business League: August 2020 report

Wunderman Thompson, Zenith, Isobar, Carat, BBDO, MediaCom, Dentsu and OMD are among the agencies shifting positions in R3's latest tally of APAC new business. Plus, see the top 10 APAC wins.

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK  LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS
1 1 Ogilvy Cars24 services India, Shougang Group China Project, Central Familymart Thailand Project 59.5 KFC Singapore 58.0 268
2 2 DDB H3C Annual Digital China, Gravity Korea Project, Discovery Food Network Singapore 45.8 Streets Blue Ribbon Australia 43.8 142
3 5 Wunderman Thompson Nestle Indonesia, Unilever Indonesia Project,Unilever China Project 27.3   26.8 162
4 4 Sapient Mercedes-Benz China Project, Marriott China Project 24.7   24.6 27
5 3 Isobar TCL Electronics Global digital, Danone India digital 22.8   22.8 68
6 6 Publicis GSK Global Production , GSK China, Raymond Realty India, Dior China, Terrazas China 22.1   21.3 113
7 7 VMLY&R Zespri Global, HSBC Singapore Project, Panyadee International School Thailand Project 21.3 McDonald's Australia digital 18.3 105
8 8 Leo Burnett Google Project, Taobao China Project, ABinBev Korea Project 17.1 7 Eleven Australia 16.1 104
9 10 BBDO Seafood Industry Australia, Stake Australia, Weis Australia 16.1 Pag-IBIG Fund Philippines 14.9 88
10 9 Dentsu LG China Project, Mobile Premier League’s India, Lexus China 14.7 Harman - Jbl & Hk India 13.5 123

MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK  LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS
1 1 Mindshare Zespri Global, Dongfeng Nissan China, Alibaba China, Oppo Malaysia 54.0 Hong Kong Disneyland APAC 46.8 91
2 2 Wavemaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries India, ZYBang China, Fen (Braning) China 34.5 ITC India 30.3 42
3 4 Zenith GAC FCA China, Hong Kong Disneyland APAC, L'Oréal India SEO/SEM 32.7 Didi China 29.3 39
4 3 Carat Kraft Heinz Global (Non-US), Vitasoy China, Intel China, Pandora Jewellery Australia 32.4 Porsche Taiwan 27.2 111
5 6 MediaCom Xiaomi Global, Tencent Fit China, RoadKing Hong Kong 27.9 Genuine Parts Company Australia 22.1 55
6 5 OMD SAP India, Danone Malaysia, Wyeth Nutrition Hong Kong, Nestle E Shop Hong Kong Project 25.4 Carapelli Firenze India 21.0 64
7 7 WPP Unilever China 10.0   10.0 1
8 8 Starcom Udemy India, Metro India, UpGrad India 12.4 Kraft Heinz Global (Non-US) 8.8 39
9 9 dentsu X Huaxiaozhu China, Kewpie China 15.4 Axis Mutual Funds India 7.2 132
10 11 Initiative MK Restaurant Thailand, Thai Nakorn Pattana (Preme Nobu) Thailand Project 6.6 RB (Reckitt Benckiser) Indonesia 6.1 34

TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA
72andSunny Adobe Global
VMLY&R Zespri Global
TSLA KFC Singapore
M&C Saatchi Domain Australia
Wunderman Thompson Nestle Indonesia Indonesia
Havas Worldwide Hong Kong Airport Authority Project Hong Kong
72andSunny Sendle Australia
Havas Worldwide Changi Airport Group Singapore
Havas Worldwide NTUC Fairprice Project Singapore
BBDO Seafood Industry Australia

TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA
MediaCom Xiaomi Global
Zenith GAC FCA China
Carat Kraft Heinz Global (Non-US)
Zenith Hong Kong Disneyland APAC
Mindshare Zespri kiwi fruit Global
MediaCom Tencent Fit China
Starcom Udemy India
Wavemaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries India
Zenith L'Oréal India
MediaCom RoadKing Hong Kong

Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to greg@rthree.com.

