More judges join Agency of the Year 2021

Campaign Asia-Pacific's 28th Agency of the Year Awards has added another 40 judges to the initial batch announced two weeks ago. In total, Campaign has gathered more than 130 experts from across Asia-Pacific to select and recognise the most progressive and successful agencies and talents in the industry. This represents the largest judging pool in the history of the Agency of the Year Awards.

The below list is alphabetical by given name, as is the image above if you go from left to right starting at the top. You can also see the judges and their bios on the Agency of the Year Awards website, where they are listed under the region they will be judging.

Name Company Name Job Title Adam Yu PUMA APAC Marketing Team Head Alex Zhou Alcon China Head of Brand Marketing Alina Timofeeva Blackmores Ecommerce Director Angeli Beltran MeadJohnson Nutritionals (China) CARE Strategy Director, Greater China Avik Chatterjee Marico VP-Marketing Cameron Hardacre General Mills Marketing Director ANZ Carolina Benavente Amores ASICS Global Marketing Manager Chanwoot Luechaisit LINE Company (Thailand) Chief Marketing Officer Devendra Shivhare The Coca-Cola Company Head (Director) of MarTech, Asia Pacific Dolly Huang Budweiser APAC Marketing Director, Culture & Capabilities Eric Leong GP Batteries Global Brand Marketing Director Eric Lam Pret a Manger (Hong Kong) Head of Marketing Farhan Majeed Kia Motors Pakistan Head of Marketing & Planning Girish Kalra Tata AIA Life Insurance Chief Marketing Officer Hosea Lee Converse Korea Director, Head of Marketing Jacqueline Chiu Sony Interactive Entertainment Senior Director, Asia Marketing Jai Thampi Schneider Electric Sr. Vice President, Strategy & Innovation Jen McCombie Indigo Living Global Head of Marketing Jess Rangi HP New Zealand Head of Marketing Ji-Ye Hwang AIA Life Korea Chief Marketing Officer Kaz Tsumo foodpanda - Delivery Hero Japan Chief Marketing Officer Kaz Watanabe Amway Japan Chief Experience Officer Kiseok Seo IKEA Korea Country Marketing Manager Kosby Fu DBS Bank (HK) Vice President, Branding & Digital Marketing, Group Strategic Marketing & Communication Luke Cream 3M Global Digital Strategy & APAC Operations Leader Lysan Chew Amorepacific Singapore Managing Director Marc Pinsard Mattel International Country Manager Nakul Pornpiriyakulchai Friesland Campina Thailand Head of Digital, Media & Insights Olivia Sung H&M Customer Engagement Lead for Greater China Prashant Galani Cigna Head of Digital Marketing, APAC Salil Murthy General Mills Managing Director - India and SEA Sandy Yang Hard Rock International Regional Director of Marketing – APAC Hotels Sarah Slawson Philip Morris NZ Head of Marketing & Digital Sharon Koo Cisco Systems Head of ASEAN Marketing Simon Crowther Mondelez International Marketing Director Starry Yu Glico China Chief Digital Commerce Officer Tyler Joo ABInBev Marketing Director Vanessa Li PANDORA Jewelry China Marketing VP Vivian Tu NIKE Senior Director Yu-Nien Chang Abercrombie & Fitch Brand Marketing Director - APAC



Early-bird entry deadline: August 12

Entry deadline: September 16

Late entry deadline: September 30

Shortlist release: November 11

Cutoff time for all deadlines is 6 pm HK time (UCT/GMT +8).

The eligibility period for the awards is October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021.