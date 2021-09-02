Advertising Digital Media News
Staff
1 day ago

More judges join Agency of the Year 2021

Capping off its largest-ever group of industry judges, the Agency of the Year Awards has added another 40 industry experts from around the region to judge entries in this year's awards. (Reminder, the entry deadline is September 16.)

More judges join Agency of the Year 2021

[See larger image]

Campaign Asia-Pacific's 28th Agency of the Year Awards has added another 40 judges to the initial batch announced two weeks ago. In total, Campaign has gathered more than 130 experts from across Asia-Pacific to select and recognise the most progressive and successful agencies and talents in the industry. This represents the largest judging pool in the history of the Agency of the Year Awards.

The below list is alphabetical by given name, as is the image above if you go from left to right starting at the top. You can also see the judges and their bios on the Agency of the Year Awards website, where they are listed under the region they will be judging.

Name Company Name Job Title
Adam  Yu PUMA APAC Marketing Team Head 
Alex Zhou Alcon China Head of Brand Marketing 
Alina Timofeeva Blackmores Ecommerce Director 
Angeli Beltran MeadJohnson Nutritionals (China) CARE Strategy Director, Greater China
Avik Chatterjee Marico VP-Marketing
Cameron Hardacre General Mills Marketing Director ANZ
Carolina Benavente Amores ASICS Global Marketing Manager 
Chanwoot Luechaisit LINE Company (Thailand) Chief Marketing Officer
Devendra Shivhare The Coca-Cola Company Head (Director) of MarTech, Asia Pacific 
Dolly Huang Budweiser APAC Marketing Director, Culture & Capabilities
Eric Leong GP Batteries Global Brand Marketing Director
Eric Lam Pret a Manger (Hong Kong) Head of Marketing
Farhan Majeed Kia Motors Pakistan Head of Marketing & Planning
Girish Kalra Tata AIA Life Insurance Chief Marketing Officer
Hosea Lee  Converse Korea Director, Head of Marketing
Jacqueline Chiu Sony Interactive Entertainment Senior Director, Asia Marketing
Jai Thampi Schneider Electric  Sr. Vice President, Strategy & Innovation
Jen McCombie Indigo Living Global Head of Marketing 
Jess Rangi HP New Zealand Head of Marketing
Ji-Ye Hwang AIA Life Korea Chief Marketing Officer 
Kaz Tsumo foodpanda - Delivery Hero Japan Chief Marketing Officer
Kaz Watanabe Amway Japan Chief Experience Officer
Kiseok Seo IKEA Korea  Country Marketing Manager 
Kosby Fu DBS Bank (HK)  Vice President, Branding & Digital Marketing, Group Strategic Marketing & Communication 
Luke Cream   3M Global Digital Strategy & APAC Operations Leader
Lysan Chew Amorepacific Singapore  Managing Director
Marc Pinsard Mattel International Country Manager
Nakul Pornpiriyakulchai Friesland Campina Thailand Head of Digital, Media & Insights
Olivia Sung H&M Customer Engagement Lead for Greater China 
Prashant Galani Cigna Head of Digital Marketing, APAC
Salil Murthy   General Mills Managing Director - India and SEA
Sandy Yang Hard Rock International  Regional Director of Marketing – APAC Hotels
Sarah Slawson Philip Morris NZ Head of Marketing & Digital
Sharon Koo Cisco Systems Head of ASEAN Marketing 
Simon Crowther Mondelez International Marketing Director
Starry Yu Glico China Chief Digital Commerce Officer 
Tyler Joo ABInBev Marketing Director
Vanessa Li PANDORA Jewelry China Marketing VP
Vivian Tu NIKE Senior Director
Yu-Nien Chang Abercrombie & Fitch  Brand Marketing Director - APAC 


AGENCY OF THE YEAR

Key dates

  • Early-bird entry deadline: August 12
  • Entry deadline: September 16
  • Late entry deadline: September 30
  • Shortlist release: November 11

Cutoff time for all deadlines is 6 pm HK time (UCT/GMT +8).

How to enter

The eligibility period for the awards is October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

1 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

2 Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

3 How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

4 Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

5 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

Letter from the editors

6 Letter from the editors

Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

7 Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

9 Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster

10 NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster

Related Articles

2021 Agency of the Year judges announced
Advertising
Aug 19, 2021
Staff

2021 Agency of the Year judges announced

Agency of the Year 2021 opens for entries
Advertising
Jun 28, 2021
Staff

Agency of the Year 2021 opens for entries

Campaign announces Global Agency of the Year winners
Advertising
May 5, 2021
Staff Reporters

Campaign announces Global Agency of the Year winners

Campaign expands Global Agency of the Year Awards in 2021
Advertising
Nov 17, 2020
Campaign Staff

Campaign expands Global Agency of the Year Awards ...

Just Published

All the latest partnerships, products and purchases in APAC: September
Advertising
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

All the latest partnerships, products and purchases ...

A curated running blog of acquisitions, new product launches and the most interesting partnerships between two or more companies in Asia-Pacific.

How Alpine imagery is helping Heineken engage Asian consumers around wheat beer Edelweiss
Advertising
15 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

How Alpine imagery is helping Heineken engage Asian ...

The global director of international beers at Heineken on the launch of Edelweiss in Asia, and why Asian consumers are drawn to the fantasies evoked by mountain imagery.

4As Philippines to release safe workplace code of conduct
Advertising
16 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

4As Philippines to release safe workplace code of ...

Code will seek to ensure that agencies of all sizes have proper policies in place to protect their staff, as a wave of harassment accounts in the Philippines ad industry comes to light.

Women’s Aid highlights coercive control through mock fashion campaign
PR
20 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

Women’s Aid highlights coercive control through ...

The UK charity's campaign aims to raise awareness about coercive control, an under-recognised aspect of domestic abuse.