More judges join Agency of the Year 2021

Campaign Asia-Pacific's 28th Agency of the Year Awards has added another 40 judges to the initial batch announced two weeks ago. In total, Campaign has gathered more than 130 experts from across Asia-Pacific to select and recognise the most progressive and successful agencies and talents in the industry. This represents the largest judging pool in the history of the Agency of the Year Awards.
The below list is alphabetical by given name, as is the image above if you go from left to right starting at the top. You can also see the judges and their bios on the Agency of the Year Awards website, where they are listed under the region they will be judging.
|Name
|Company Name
|Job Title
|Adam Yu
|PUMA
|APAC Marketing Team Head
|Alex Zhou
|Alcon China
|Head of Brand Marketing
|Alina Timofeeva
|Blackmores
|Ecommerce Director
|Angeli Beltran
|MeadJohnson Nutritionals (China)
|CARE Strategy Director, Greater China
|Avik Chatterjee
|Marico
|VP-Marketing
|Cameron Hardacre
|General Mills
|Marketing Director ANZ
|Carolina Benavente Amores
|ASICS
|Global Marketing Manager
|Chanwoot Luechaisit
|LINE Company (Thailand)
|Chief Marketing Officer
|Devendra Shivhare
|The Coca-Cola Company
|Head (Director) of MarTech, Asia Pacific
|Dolly Huang
|Budweiser APAC
|Marketing Director, Culture & Capabilities
|Eric Leong
|GP Batteries
|Global Brand Marketing Director
|Eric Lam
|Pret a Manger (Hong Kong)
|Head of Marketing
|Farhan Majeed
|Kia Motors Pakistan
|Head of Marketing & Planning
|Girish Kalra
|Tata AIA Life Insurance
|Chief Marketing Officer
|Hosea Lee
|Converse Korea
|Director, Head of Marketing
|Jacqueline Chiu
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|Senior Director, Asia Marketing
|Jai Thampi
|Schneider Electric
|Sr. Vice President, Strategy & Innovation
|Jen McCombie
|Indigo Living
|Global Head of Marketing
|Jess Rangi
|HP New Zealand
|Head of Marketing
|Ji-Ye Hwang
|AIA Life Korea
|Chief Marketing Officer
|Kaz Tsumo
|foodpanda - Delivery Hero Japan
|Chief Marketing Officer
|Kaz Watanabe
|Amway Japan
|Chief Experience Officer
|Kiseok Seo
|IKEA Korea
|Country Marketing Manager
|Kosby Fu
|DBS Bank (HK)
|Vice President, Branding & Digital Marketing, Group Strategic Marketing & Communication
|Luke Cream
|3M
|Global Digital Strategy & APAC Operations Leader
|Lysan Chew
|Amorepacific Singapore
|Managing Director
|Marc Pinsard
|Mattel International
|Country Manager
|Nakul Pornpiriyakulchai
|Friesland Campina Thailand
|Head of Digital, Media & Insights
|Olivia Sung
|H&M
|Customer Engagement Lead for Greater China
|Prashant Galani
|Cigna
|Head of Digital Marketing, APAC
|Salil Murthy
|General Mills
|Managing Director - India and SEA
|Sandy Yang
|Hard Rock International
|Regional Director of Marketing – APAC Hotels
|Sarah Slawson
|Philip Morris NZ
|Head of Marketing & Digital
|Sharon Koo
|Cisco Systems
|Head of ASEAN Marketing
|Simon Crowther
|Mondelez International
|Marketing Director
|Starry Yu
|Glico China
|Chief Digital Commerce Officer
|Tyler Joo
|ABInBev
|Marketing Director
|Vanessa Li
|PANDORA Jewelry China
|Marketing VP
|Vivian Tu
|NIKE
|Senior Director
|Yu-Nien Chang
|Abercrombie & Fitch
|Brand Marketing Director - APAC
AGENCY OF THE YEAR
Key dates
-
Early-bird entry deadline: August 12
- Entry deadline: September 16
- Late entry deadline: September 30
- Shortlist release: November 11
Cutoff time for all deadlines is 6 pm HK time (UCT/GMT +8).
How to enter
The eligibility period for the awards is October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021.