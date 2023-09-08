News Advertising Media PR Marketing Technology AOY
Staff Reporters
23 hours ago

More 2023 Agency of the Year judges revealed, with standard deadline approaching on 19 September

More than 155 judges have now been confirmed for the industry's biggest marketing and advertising awards in APAC.

Campaign Asia-Pacific's 30th Agency of the Year Awards standard entry deadline is coming up on Tuesday, 19 September. 

We also have a new slate of judges for the Agency of the Year Awards 2023, comprising leading marketing experts and brand owners from across Asia-Pacific, bringing the total number judges to 155. 

You can find out more about the judges and their bios on the Agency of the Year website, where they are listed under the region they will be judging. Stay tuned as even more marketing veterans will be joining the ranks.  

Campaign is now accepting entries from across the regions including Asia-Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Greater China, Japan and Korea, South Asia, and Southeast Asia. 

As a reminder, here are key dates for this year's awards:

 
*Cut-off times for the entry deadlines are 6 PM Hong Kong time (UTC/GMT+8).

To learn more, please visit our website or reach out to the Awards Team.


Awards Enquiry
[email protected]

Zamir Khan
Director of Awards & Training Events, Asia
[email protected]

Kaling Man
Head of Awards & Training Events
[email protected]

Partnerships
Richard Fahy
Commercial Director, Campaign Asia-Pacific
[email protected]

