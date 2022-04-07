Media News
Mindshare names global chief client officer

Former Aegis Media president Susannah Outfin takes over from Nilufar Fowler.

Susannah Outfin: has worked with Mindshare's travel, retail and luxury clients in recent years
Mindshare has appointed Susannah Outfin as its global chief client officer. 

Outfin will be responsible for strategic leadership, senior-level client relationships and managing Mindshare’s global client teams. 

In the role, which is based in London, Mindshare said Outfin will be focused on “cultivating transformative client leadership by building a high-performing culture underpinned by the personal development of new era consultative skill-sets”. 

Outfin, a former president of Aegis Media, succeeds Nilufar Fowler, who has taken a strategic partnerships role at WPP. She has been at Mindshare for the past eight years, most recently as lead for performance-oriented clients in the retail and travel sectors. Prior to that, she served as global lead for a dedicated luxury-focused agency team. 

Before joining Mindshare, Outfin was president at Aegis Media, working across Carat and Vizeum, where she was responsible for its global client roster, including brands such as Fox, Pernod Ricard and Arla.

She has also held the position of Carat’s global chief executive and had stints at Lowe Lintas and Bartle Bogle Hegarty. 

“Susannah is the perfect embodiment of transformative client relationships, rooted in empathy and impact, that deliver meaningful business results and success for the agency. She is an expert at cultivating world-class talent and her elevation is a testament to her character and client impact,” Mindshare global chief executive Adam Gerhart said. 

“Her appointment will play a critical role in enabling us to prepare clients and teams for a more dynamic future and accelerating Good Growth – growth for our clients that is enduring and diversified.” 

Outfin said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to elevate our client partnerships through the transformation of client leadership and the solutions we deliver across Mindshare, GroupM and WPP.”

Campaign UK
