Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Mindshare dominates in new business, can step up in other areas

AGENCY REPORT CARD: GroupM's leading agency delivered another strong year of business growth, but its performance in terms of innovation and creativity was significant rather than spectacular.



For an agency that first lost its global CEO Nick Emery and then its APAC leader Amrita Randhawa, Mindshare’s sustained growth is remarkable. WPP’s perennial top media performer was on a business tear in 2021, winning new businesses and retaining contracts, even as it launched a bunch of new innovations and continued to work to improve its performance on DEI and sustainability. With most consumers and clients in APAC yet constrained by the pandemic,

While we’re used to Mindshare showing off many new innovations, this year, the agency was more tempered in its approach, focussing on adding muscle to previous years’ work and not really showing off many shiny new ideas.

How did we grade Mindshare? Our full report with the overall grade—plus scores and a detailed analysis of the network's business performance; innovation; DEI and sustainability efforts; creativity and effectiveness; and management—is available only to Campaign members.

Become a Campaign Asia-Pacific member to get access to all the 2021 Agency Report Cards and much more.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

