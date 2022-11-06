Advertising Marketing Opinions
Alison Weissbrot
Nov 6, 2022

Midterm ads are angry, overspent and misinformed

Ads leading up to the U.S. midterm elections next week are not just negative, they are also misinforming, angering and exhausting the public.

(Photo: Getty Images)
(Photo: Getty Images)

In case you haven’t yet been barraged by the $10 billion of ad spend fueling the midterm elections, the vote for the House and Senate takes place next week – and the tone is grim.

Democrats have leaned into abortion restrictions as a rallying cry for the base. According to research from AdImpact, in the swing states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania, Democrats spent 45% of their budgets on messages about the issue – nearly 20 times more than was spent against the topic in 2018, according to NPR.

Republicans, on the other hand, focused on inflation, taxes and crime to get voters on their side. According to CNN, in the first three weeks of October, Republican candidates spent more than $64 million on ads focused on crime. AdImpact found that, by the end of July, the party already spent more than $40 million on ads about inflation on TV alone.

Candidates need to appeal to voters in the most visceral way on the issues they most care about to break through the noise. But the blatant fearmongering and lies that persist on both sides is a shameful excuse for storytelling in the world’s premier democracy.

Republicans, seemingly emboldened by Trump’s ability to get away with pathological lies, have expanded on their full frontal embrace of the farce that the 2020 election was stolen by continuing to make misleading and false claims about their opponents without remorse.

Look no further than the Republican National Committee’s near $1 million ad buy claiming Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) voted for pandemic relief checks to “put money in the pockets of criminals” such as the Boston Marathon Bomber (false); Brandon Williams’ (R-NY) ads purporting that Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act was a ploy to “hire 87,000 new IRS agents to target the middle class” (wildly exaggerated); or the NRCC’s $400,000 ad buy spreading a message that House candidate Wiley Nickel (D-Ca.) wants to put criminals on the street and is a “defund the police Democrat” (incorrect).


 

While Democrats aren’t outright lying quite as openly as their opponents, they are certainly unabashedly attacking them and spreading doom and gloom throughout the nation.

In their pursuit to persuade voters by attacking competitors such as Mehmet Oz for abusing puppies and telling graphic tales of incest and rape that led to teenage abortions, they are missing opportunities to talk about passing a historic climate bill and highlighting the dangers of election denial on the right.

Political discourse in the U.S. is already polarized and vitriolic, and the current slate of election ads meant to motivate voters is just making us more exhausted and eager to tune it all out.

Yes, there is tons of historical research that suggests negative ads motivate voters to hit the polls. But in a world that is so saturated with hate, so utterly ambushed with negativity, I for one argue that bashing voters over the head with spite will drive us even further away from our waning desire to participate in civic engagement at all.

Call me Pollyanna, but advertisers and agencies can play a role in reshaping our political discourse by offering up new creative approaches for political messaging that don’t lean on the same tired, hateful tropes.

Don’t have the research to back it up? Get out there and prove my theory that perhaps Americans want something to suggest they are motivated by more than division – and are worthy of more than blatant lies.

There’s only so much hate and mudslinging the psyche can handle. It’s time for a new approach – before we push voters so far to the fringes, and turn them off so much from engaging with politics that exercising the right to vote becomes something to dread vs. a privilege.

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

1 Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

2 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

4 What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

5 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

7 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

8 Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

9 What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

10 Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

Just Published

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming
Media
6 hours ago
Chris Kyme

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming

Based on a recent study by Hong Kong Baptist University, OOH ads are failing to capture people as they severely lack creativity.

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch
Marketing
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch

Overseeing Twitch’s highest-performing sales team in APAC, Crosby’s passion and ability to lead from the front has seen her smash targets and even outpace forecasts.

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or here to stay?
Advertising
7 hours ago
Nicola Merrifield

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or ...

In this second part of the 2022 CMO Outlook report, Campaign uncovers how chief marketing officers view a new form of digital advertising; metaverse-based marketing. Meanwhile, marketers also reveal their latest thoughts on talent and on agency partnerships.

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech
Marketing
12 hours ago
Eric Solomon

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech

And what I'm up to now that I’m back.