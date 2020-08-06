MediaMonks appoints Karan Amin as creative head in India

MediaMonks, the content practice of S4Capital, has announced the appointment of Karan Amin as creative head in India.

Amin will be based in Delhi. He moves after a two-year independent stint prior to which he was with Cheil India as head of digital creative.

Robert Godinho, managing director, MediaMonks, India, said, “We spent a lot of time finding the right creative person for this role. As a digital business that champions creative+tech, we wanted someone focussed and yet true to the digital medium to head the creative mandate for the market. With the firm backing of programmatic, Karan and his team will be creating engaging digital content and powerful brand campaigns, powered by technology.”

In a career spanning 18 years Amin has also worked with JWT (Wunderman Thompson), IBS (Fulcro), Yahoo, Rediffusion and Ogilvy.