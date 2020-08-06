Advertising News
Campaign India Team
Aug 6, 2020

MediaMonks appoints Karan Amin as creative head in India

Last full time role was with Cheil India where he was head of digital creative

MediaMonks appoints Karan Amin as creative head in India
MediaMonks, the content practice of S4Capital, has announced the appointment of Karan Amin as creative head in India. 
 
Amin will be based in Delhi. He moves after a two-year independent stint prior to which he was with Cheil India as head of digital creative.
 
Robert Godinho, managing director, MediaMonks, India, said, “We spent a lot of time finding the right creative person for this role. As a digital business that champions creative+tech,  we wanted someone focussed and yet true to the digital medium to head the creative mandate for the market. With the firm backing of programmatic, Karan and his team will be creating engaging digital content and powerful brand campaigns, powered by technology.”  
 
In a career spanning 18 years Amin has also worked with JWT (Wunderman Thompson), IBS (Fulcro), Yahoo, Rediffusion and Ogilvy.
 
 
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Related Articles

S4 Capital's MightyHive opens first Indian office
Media
Nov 21, 2019
Campaign India Team

S4 Capital's MightyHive opens first Indian office

An inside look into S4 Capital's IMA Los Angeles operation
Advertising
Nov 20, 2019
Elaine Underwood

An inside look into S4 Capital's IMA Los Angeles ...

S4 Capital reports Q3 revenue growth of more than 50%
Advertising
Nov 4, 2019
Ben Bold

S4 Capital reports Q3 revenue growth of more than 50%

Sorrell: will target India's growth clients who want 'faster, better, cheaper'
Advertising
Nov 23, 2019

Sorrell: will target India's growth clients who ...

Just Published

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising
Advertising
30 minutes ago
Guy Futcher

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising

VMLY&R Singapore's ECD explains that sport has always had the answers, even when he doesn't know what the questions are—including in this unprecedented year.

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
4 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.