MediaCom moves Ashish Williams to Singapore to become MD

MediaCom has moved Ashish Williams to Singapore to become the managing director of its office in the country.

Williams, who has spent 14 years at the WPP-owned media agency, was most recently MediaCom’s chief executive officer for its South Africa office. He has held the role for the past five years.

In Singapore, he will build the agency capabilities, with a focus on people, client solutions and product development.

“Ashish is a great leader, who has delivered terrific results over many years across many markets, with a track record of taking care of people and client businesses with a very clear vision,” said Rupert McPetrie, the CEO for Asia Pacific at MediaCom.

“I couldn’t be more pleased that this leadership appointment has come from within our global organisation. Our People First, Better Results ethos means we put people at the centre of our client relationships, and that we provide long term growth opportunities within the network globally”.