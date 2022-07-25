Media News
Shawn Lim
Jul 25, 2022

MediaCom moves Ashish Williams to Singapore to become MD

Williams was most recently MediaCom’s chief executive officer for its South Africa office.

Ashish Williams
Ashish Williams

MediaCom has moved Ashish Williams to Singapore to become the managing director of its office in the country.

Williams, who has spent 14 years at the WPP-owned media agency, was most recently MediaCom’s chief executive officer for its South Africa office. He has held the role for the past five years.

In Singapore, he will build the agency capabilities, with a focus on people, client solutions and product development. 

“Ashish is a great leader, who has delivered terrific results over many years across many markets, with a track record of taking care of people and client businesses with a very clear vision,” said Rupert McPetrie, the CEO for Asia Pacific at MediaCom.

“I couldn’t be more pleased that this leadership appointment has come from within our global organisation. Our People First, Better Results ethos means we put people at the centre of our client relationships, and that we provide long term growth opportunities within the network globally”.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

2 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

3 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Cultural appropriation vs appreciation: Can luxury brands in China tell the difference?

4 Cultural appropriation vs appreciation: Can luxury brands tell the difference?

Dentsu Creative appoints Cheuk Chiang as new Asia Pacific CEO

5 Dentsu Creative appoints Cheuk Chiang as new Asia Pacific CEO

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO

7 Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO

Project vs retainer: Which is better to manage burnout, creativity, and profitability?

8 Project vs retainer: Which is better?

Don’t forget: funny is your brand superpower

9 Don’t forget: funny is your brand superpower

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

10 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Related Articles

EssenceMediacom CEO Nick Lawson unveils new global leadership team
Media
May 12, 2022
Arvind Hickman

EssenceMediacom CEO Nick Lawson unveils new global ...

WPP to merge MediaCom and Essence in radical GroupM restructure
Marketing
Apr 26, 2022
Arvind Hickman

WPP to merge MediaCom and Essence in radical GroupM ...

WPP’s Mark Read on MediaCom merger, pitch pipeline and halving Cannes attendance
Advertising
May 5, 2022
Gideon Spanier

WPP’s Mark Read on MediaCom merger, pitch pipeline ...

Christian Juhl on EssenceMediacom: ‘Clients want a single agency to handle brand and performance’
Analysis
Apr 27, 2022
Arvind Hickman

Christian Juhl on EssenceMediacom: ‘Clients want a ...

Just Published

Ogilvy promotes Indonesia leader B. Ramanathan to Asia CMO role
Advertising
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

Ogilvy promotes Indonesia leader B. Ramanathan to ...

The agency also promoted Janet Tsai to chief communications officer in the region.

Agencies on alert as Tesco goes shopping for media account
Digital
14 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

Agencies on alert as Tesco goes shopping for media ...

WPP’s MediaCom has handled the UK’s largest supermarket since 2015.

Havas sees ‘very good momentum’ in Q2 and has ‘confidence’ about rest of 2022
Advertising
14 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Havas sees ‘very good momentum’ in Q2 and has ...

Organic revenues jumped 11.5% for the period.