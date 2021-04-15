Advertising Media News
Alison Weissbrot
4 hours ago

MDC Partners brings on S4 exec Rebecca Routs as global client lead

The holding company is doubling down on global growth under CEO Mark Penn.

L-R: Mark Penn, Rebecca Routs
L-R: Mark Penn, Rebecca Routs

MDC Partners is on a mission to become a scaled alternative to the global holding companies.

Led by CEO Mark Penn, MDC is pending a merger with Stagwell Group, of which Penn is also CEO, and is growing globally through an affiliate program with independent agencies.

Last June, MDC brought on Julia Hammond to lead a new division overseeing global accounts, and this February hired Deidre McGlashan as chief media officer to play a similar role across its media agencies.

On Thursday, MDC made another step in that direction by hiring Rebecca Routs as senior director for key clients. Routs, who oversaw the Google business at S4 Capital, will manage key global technology clients for MDC out of Silicon Valley.

“This new role is consistent with us putting more client resources at the center,” Penn said. “We need to have more uber-client servicing as part of that organization.”

Routs, who will be responsible for pulling together best-in-class offerings across MDC for clients, is the holding company’s first global client lead overseeing a specific vertical. But she won’t be the last. Penn said it’s likely MDC will hire more global leads across its largest client sectors.

“We have a pretty good stable of advanced technology companies, we have excellent coverage in the auto industry, we have really good coverage in travel and tourism,” he said.

Once the MDC-Stagwell merger is complete, Routs and potential future client leads will have the opportunity to pull talent, skill sets and resources from across both networks.

“Add the affiliate program, and we should be a tough competitor and get into bigger and bigger pitches,” Penn said.

As MDC strengthens its ability to support global clients, it's making progress on scaling its international presence.

Penn said MDC is “likely” to hit its goal of signing on 50 affiliate partners across markets including Latin America, the Middle East, Russia and Asia by the end of 2021, some of whom are even opening offices at its headquarters at the World Trade Center in New York.

“Our ultimate goal is to say [to clients], ‘You've only had four or five scaled choices for a long time,” he said. “There's a new scaled choice coming along here as we build out MDC-Stagwell and affiliates.”

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Head & Shoulders on subverting shampoo ad tropes with new anime campaign

1 Head & Shoulders on subverting shampoo ad tropes with new anime campaign

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

2 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

3 Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

MediaMonks to open new office in New Delhi

4 MediaMonks to open new office in New Delhi

Is K-beauty’s reign coming to a close?

5 Is K-beauty’s reign coming to a close?

Move and win roundup: Week of April 12, 2021

6 Move and win roundup: Week of April 12, 2021

R/GA Tokyo appoints Kei Shimada as managing director

7 R/GA Tokyo appoints Kei Shimada as managing director

Dyson launches global media review

8 Dyson launches global media review

Move and win roundup: Week of April 5, 2021

9 Catch up on the latest moves at Dentsu China, Zendesk, Yorkshire Tea and more

Campaign Asia-Pacific launches Tech MVP 2021

10 Campaign Asia-Pacific launches Tech MVP

Related Articles

MDC’s Mark Penn: “CMOs are in ‘get back to business’ mode”
Advertising
Mar 3, 2021
Diana Bradley

MDC’s Mark Penn: “CMOs are in ‘get back to ...

MDC Partners, Stagwell reach agreement to combine
PR
Dec 22, 2020
Frank Washkuch

MDC Partners, Stagwell reach agreement to combine

MDC Partners is latest holding company to centralise tech strategy
Advertising
Sep 29, 2020
Alison Weissbrot

MDC Partners is latest holding company to centralise...

MDC plans global expansion through affiliate program
Marketing
Feb 10, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

MDC plans global expansion through affiliate program

Just Published

Emoji users want more representation
Marketing
4 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Emoji users want more representation

A survey by Adobe shows people across the globe do not feel represented by existing emoji.

More than half of Instagram influencers 'engaged in fraud'
Digital
4 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

More than half of Instagram influencers 'engaged in ...

Also, 45% of Instagram accounts are fake, according to a new study by HypeAuditor.

Publicis Groupe rebounds, driven by Asia, US and Latam
Advertising
5 hours ago
Maisie McCabe

Publicis Groupe rebounds, driven by Asia, US and Latam

The holding company recorded organic growth of 5.7% for Q1 across Asia, and China returned to growth at 3.0%.

Subway taps new agencies across five Asia markets
Advertising
15 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Subway taps new agencies across five Asia markets

PHD will replace MediaCom and Mindshare for media duties in Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan, as new agencies win integrated pitches in China and South Korea.