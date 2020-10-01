Marketing PR News
McDonald's hires chief global impact officer to focus on purpose

Former Hilton global corporate affairs chief Katie Fallon will head a newly created global impact team.

McDonald's has hired Katie Fallon as EVP and chief global impact officer to lead a newly created global impact team focused on purpose.

Fallon reports to president and CEO Chris Kempczinski and the team will consolidate the functions of comms, government relations, sustainability, and oversight of corporate philanthropy and ESG strategy, according to a McDonald’s statement.

Her direct reports include VP of global communications Michael Gonda; VP of U.S. communications Dave Tovar; VP of sustainability Jenny McColloch; and VP of government relations Genna Gent.  In addition, Fallon will manage McDonald’s relationship with Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Prior to joining McDonald’s, Fallon was EVP of global corporate affairs for Hilton. Hilton did not immediately comment on the move.

Before Hilton, Fallon was senior adviser and director of legislative affairs and chief congressional liaison to President Barack Obama, according to the announcement from McDonald’s. She also worked as the White House deputy communications director.

Earlier this year, McDonald’s reorganized its global communications team into three newly formed core areas to drive business impact and deliver business value: strategies and campaigns, focused on food, people and planet; core capabilities, comprised of strategic communications, media relations and international comms; and inputs, which includes insights and issues.

In July, McDonald's reported that revenue dropped 30% from $5.4 million in Q2 2019 to $3.7 million in Q2 this year. Q2 net income was $483.8 million.

