M&C Saatchi rejects improved bid from AdvancedAdvT

M&C Saatchi has rejected an improved takeover approach from Vin Murria’s investment vehicle, AdvancedAdvT, which has increased its original offer by 20% and proposed major boardroom changes at the agency group.

AdvancedAdvT’s fresh bid values M&C Saatchi at about £265m.

The independent directors of M&C Saatchi said the offer continues to “significantly undervalue” the company, after telling AdvancedAdvT of its latest rejection on Sunday evening (23 January).

AdvancedAdvT initially made a reverse takeover approach for M&C Saatchi on 6 January at the equivalent of 185p per share, with shareholders in M&C Saatchi expected to swap their stock for shares in AdvancedAdvT under the terms of the deal.

M&C Saatchi rejected that proposal on 14 January, which prompted AdvancedAdvT to increase its offer by 20.7% to the equivalent of about 220p per share. It has also included a cash element for the first time.

Under the new terms, M&C Saatchi shareholders could opt to receive either just AdvancedAdvT shares (worth 220p per M&C Saatchi share) or a less valuable mix of AdvancedAdvT shares and 40p in cash (worth 200p per M&C Saatchi share), according to an analysis by stock broker Peel Hunt.