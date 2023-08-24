Analysis Technology News Marketing
Nikita Mishra
1 day ago

Living beyond time: Inalife preserves family legacies in the digital age

INSPIRATION STATION: Through love and loss, this platform vaults eternal echoes for generations to come.

The idea of leaving behind a legacy is a curious one—long after we depart, the desire to etch our presence into the future persists. The allure of a legacy, carved in stone or woven in code, is as old as human history itself. The notion that our actions, memories, and narratives can transcend time is intriguing and, at times, perplexing. And now, as we’re increasingle wrapped in technology, digital footprints—carefully curated in a lifetime’s worth of content through imagery, video, music, notes and a million other captured fragments—are akin to modern heirlooms.

Memorialising these virtual heirlooms in a sensitive way, and creating a digital legacy are platforms like Inalife. Inalife is the brainchild of Hong Kong-based seasoned comms professional Nicholas Worley. With innovative and interactive features, the platform archives our digital lives for generations to come.

“After my grandfather passed away in 1999, my dad spent three years putting together the book with the help of family notes, interviews and genealogists, but even he says it’s not complete,” he said.

Worley, 41, a Hong Konger with British roots, decided to build something more definitive and lasting for his children, and for families keen to preserve cherished memories through generations.

“Hard copies and things can be lost,” he said. “I wanted to create something for my family and offer it to others. I don’t like the idea of anyone being forgotten.”

Inalife allows users to curate digital memory albums and narratives that evolve with growing family trees. There is the option of building an interactive family tree to learn about each other, personal profiles to share their most cherished memories, and an innovative feature of recording ‘Time Delayed Messages’ (TDMs). This allows users to plan when a family member will receive a message or video from them in the future. Now, for example, you can imagine recording a wish for your unborn grandchild that they will receive on their 40th birthday!

“As a father of three boys myself, ensuring that we preserve family memories across generations and give ownership of those memories to families is at the core of everything we do,” added Worley. “Our hope is that users will start to create and save their memories on Inalife earlier as an investment for the future, so they can preserve a legacy for the future.”

"Hard copies can be lost," says Worley on creating a beacon of memories. Photo: Nick Worley
 
Worley with his three kids
 
 
 


Amidst this quest to immortalise legacies, the issue of data safety looms. The digital space is a battlefield of identity threats and privacy breaches where the most fortified big tech platforms are not completely safe, leaving concerns about Inalife's capacity to securely house the very memories it seeks to safeguard.

On this, Worley's team vows vigilance, promising to monitor and enhance the platform's resilience against cyber threats. The site is subscription-based, and user data is kept safe, private, secure and won’t be shared with third parties, Worley reassures.

Inalife is now available as a platform through their website and launching as an app later this month. You can sign up now for free with a basic memory package of storage (100MB) or look at other paid packages available on the site. 

You've arrived at Inspiration Station, a weekly look at imaginative and artistic work from creators of all kinds across Asia-Pacific. Step off for a minute to recharge your creative batteries and find inspiration for that next big idea of yours further down the track.

 

Campaign Asia-Pacific

