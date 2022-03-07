Analysis
Charlotte Rawlings
1 day ago

Lions research reveals lack of confidence in creativity

Study shows only 12% of brands feel extremely confident investing in high-quality creative and only 8% of agencies feel extremely confident convincing brands to invest.

Lions research reveals lack of confidence in creativity

Brands and agencies lack the confidence to convince the chief financial officer to invest in creativity, according to the 2022 Lions State of Creativity Study.

Despite the report finding that 67% of brand marketers saw creativity as an “extremely valuable competitive advantage in business”, only 12% of brands felt “extremely confident” in convincing the CFO to invest in it. 

In addition, only 8% of agencies felt confident convincing clients to put trust in creativity. Many said they did not have the time to produce an effective idea they could put their full confidence in.

The study was based on a global survey of more than 3,300 marketers, creatives, media owners, tech specialists and creative education bodies from 102 different countries. 

It also included interviews with more than 50 global chief marketing officers, creatives and industry leaders.

The report noted: “The scale of requirements for creativity has enormously increased, but the budgets, time and creative process have not been adapted to accommodate the work.”

Annie Smith, head of content, insight and advisory, at Lions, said this was a large factor contributing to clients’ and agencies’ lack of faith in creativity. 

“There isn't enough time to think of ideas, think strategically about them, and feel like the idea that you're putting forward is strong enough to solve the problem,” Smith said.

One brand marketer in the report acknowledged the pressure on agencies, saying they “hardly get the headspace to work on exceptional ideas”.

In January, IPA and ISBA partnered to create a Pitch Positive Pledge, which highlighted the impact a high volume of pitches can have on the mental wellbeing of agency staff. 

This pressure to produce more ideas at a higher speed can be at detriment to creativity. Smith added that agencies said it was important to learn how to protect staff from burnout and to understand how to create the best working environment to promote creativity and uphold good mental health.

According to Smith, this pressure to devise effective ideas is made worse in a post-pandemic world of economic uncertainty. 

“There’s even more of a need to prove creativity’s value,” she said. “There’s more of a requirement for effectiveness and measurement.”

Smith added that this stretched agencies even further because creative is inherently something that's “distinctive and original” and, in order to stand out, it has to be different to what has been done before. Therefore, it is difficult to identify whether it will be successful for a business.

In last year’s study there were references to the pandemic increasing demand for safer ideas “that wouldn't rock the boat”. 

This year, the research showed that both brands and agencies have “brand building” at the top of their lists. This requires more risk-taking and more "emotionally connecting creative work”. 

People surveyed said there needed to be more spotlighting of success stories and more case studies at hand to demonstrate how a brand has effectively driven growth through creative marketing.

The study used #Wombstories by Essity and AMV BBDO London as an example of a creative success story. It highlighted how “a trusting client-agency relationship that doesn’t fear risk – and builds in time to test new approaches – is crucial in achieving groundbreaking creativity”.

Eighty-six per cent of creative partners believe it is important to upskill talent and creative thinking. Smith said that the key to achieving this was through strategy.

She continued: “Agencies need to be better at communicating how a creative idea is going to solve a business problem. It’s not just about communicating what the idea is and how it's distinctive. How is it going to have an ultimate impact on the numbers for the business?”

The report summarised four key remedies for the lack of creative confidence:

  • Have fewer layers in decision making. Agencies said there are “too many stakeholders who aren’t educated in marketing”. Simplifying this process means more time for devising a creative idea to have confidence in.

  • Create an open-minded culture. An environment that will “consider all ideas as valid, regardless of the position of their creator” is key.

  • Clients must get better at writing creative briefs. Most creative agencies feel that briefs are unclear and uninspiring. They want a “better understanding of the strategic points underlying the creative brief”. 

  • Embrace experimentation. Many said that confidence comes with the ability to trial ideas. If you are a leader, consider how you can support your team to embrace a test and adopt a mindset where failure is seen as an opportunity to learn.

Smith concluded: “Despite worries about creative confidence, or challenges around measuring it, there is still a sense that creativity can help things progress, help businesses progress and help develop new solutions for bigger world problems.”

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Announcing the 2022 Spikes Asia Awards winners

1 See all the 2022 Spikes winners

Agency Report Cards 2021: We grade 41 APAC networks

2 Agency Report Cards 2021: We grade 41 APAC networks

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

3 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

4 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

WPP smashes bonus targets with big staff payout after 'outstanding' year

5 WPP smashes bonus targets with big staff payout after 'outstanding' year

Cannes Lions 2022: AB InBev wins creative marketer of the year

6 Cannes Lions 2022: AB InBev wins creative marketer of the year

Singtel names new creative lead agency

7 Singtel names new creative lead agency

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

The identity evolution: Yahoo’s vision for a community garden in a post-cookie world

9 The identity evolution: Yahoo’s vision for a community garden in a post-cookie world

L'Oreal awards performance-agency ecommerce remits for four Southeast Asian markets

10 L'Oreal awards ecommerce remits for four SEA markets

Related Articles

Cannes Lions bans award entries from Russia
News
2 days ago
Ben Bold

Cannes Lions bans award entries from Russia

Cannes Lions launches new award for creative B2B excellence
Advertising
Dec 2, 2021
Nicola Merrifield

Cannes Lions launches new award for creative B2B ...

After hiring DEI consultancy, Cannes Lions 'will have to follow up with action'
Marketing
Dec 14, 2021
Sabrina Sanchez

After hiring DEI consultancy, Cannes Lions 'will ...

Have Cannes Lions lost their emotional impact?
Advertising
Aug 11, 2021
Jon Evans

Have Cannes Lions lost their emotional impact?

Just Published

How brands are supporting women in remote Chinese villages
Analysis
17 minutes ago
Minnie Wang

How brands are supporting women in remote Chinese ...

Brands and platforms like PepsiCo, Alibaba, Tencent, ByteDance and Bilibili have stepped up support through CSR programmes while encouraging online consumer education and interaction.

Parental leave policies leave inequities of maternity leave behind
Advertising
2 hours ago
Matthew Miller

Parental leave policies leave inequities of ...

Agencies that have evolved their offerings in this area say they’re reaping the benefits along with their people. If only such policies were more widespread across APAC.

Which agencies have the most comprehensive gender initiatives in APAC, and which have none at all?
Digital
2 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Which agencies have the most comprehensive gender ...

As part of our International Women’s Day content, we have analysed the gender initiatives, targets and staff ratios across the 41 agencies we judged in our Agency Report Card project to establish average ratios, who is leading and who is lagging.

M&C Saatchi appoints MD and creative chief in Singapore
Advertising
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

M&C Saatchi appoints MD and creative chief in Singapore

The agency announces two new leaders following the surprise exodus of its Singapore leadership team last year.