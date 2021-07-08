Digital PR News
LinkedIn names Golin global social media agency partner

The Interpublic Group firm said it is helping the platform better understand its members.

LinkedIn has brought Golin on as its global social media agency partner. 

 

The Interpublic Group firm is helping LinkedIn to be the “most inclusive, engaging and helpful platform for professionals” by “unpacking insights” to help the social network better understand its members. The agency is also using social listening to create relevant and cultural conversations that matter and build engaging communities through earned-first content and one-on-one dialogue, Golin wrote in a post on LinkedIn.

Representatives from Golin were not immediately available for further comment. LinkedIn representatives were not immediately available for comment. 

In 2018, LinkedIn hired EP+Co as its b-to-c social media agency partner. It was not immediately clear if the firm still works with LinkedIn.

Golin posted revenue of $248.5 million in 2020, up 11% from the year before, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021, including a 13% increase in the U.S. to $160 million. 

