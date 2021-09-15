Marketing News
Kestrel Lee to lead Mediabrands Content Studio China

Former Freeman ECD will establish Mediabrands' content proposition in China.

IPG Mediabrands has appointed industry veteran Kestrel Lee as head of Mediabrands Content Studio (MBCS) China, a practice launched in 2020 to grow the content capabilities across the network's agencies UM, Initiative, Reprise, Rapport, MAGNA and Orion.

Lee will be responsible for setting a creative vision for MBCS and building an innovative culture for clients across all platforms and formats in China, the company said. The practice is led globally by Mediabrands global chief content officer Brendan Gaul.

His appointment is effective immediately.

He will report to Chris Chen, CEO of Mediabrands China, who said: "With his award-winning track record, creative passion, and in-depth understanding of how content is consumed in China, I truly believe Kestrel will accelerate our business growth through content."

Lee brings 20 years' of industry experience across all facets of integrated digital marketing including ecommerce and social media. First entering the industry as an English-Chinese copywriter at advertising agencies including Saatchi & Saatchi, BBH, and Y&R; Lee built his industry credentials working across digital-led integrated agencies such as Arc Worldwide/Leo Burnett, FCBi, TBWA/Tequila, Sapient and Zeno/Edelman.

His work for global brands such as Mars, Unilever, L’Oréal, HP, Apple, Microsoft, Adidas, Volvo and Standard Chartered Bank have been recognised with almost 100 awards across both national and international industry award platforms such as One Show and Spikes Asia. Lee was awarded in Campaign Asia-Pacific'Digital A-list in 2016 while he was ECD of George P Johnson. 

Lee's most recent role was ECD of Freeman APAC and China, which he departed in June 2020. He has since been a digital consultant to Unilever, LVMH and L’Oréal Paris among many other brands in China and Asia.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

