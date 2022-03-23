Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Is the bloom off the Iris network?

AGENCY REPORT CARD: Following a tough 2020 and the departure of its longtime APAC leader in 2021, Iris is in transition. Is the network set up for future growth?

Is the bloom off the Iris network?

Cheil-owned Iris gives the impression of an agency engaged in a retrenchment. The departure of longtime APAC CEO Luke Nathans might be seen as a blow, although on the other hand the agency hadn’t achieved great heights under his leadership. Either way, the decision to not replace him signals some scaling back of ambition.

In that light, the agency's 2021 focus on building stronger relationships with fewer clients is logical, and it's impressive that revenue is growing and profitability is strong. The agency has also made some judicious moves for its future.

How did we grade Iris? Our full report with the overall grade—plus scores and a detailed analysis of the network's business performance; innovation; DEI and sustainability efforts; creativity and effectiveness; and management—is available only to Campaign members.

Become a Campaign Asia-Pacific member to get access to all the 2021 Agency Report Cards and much more.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

1 HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

3 VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

4 Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

Publicis and Dentsu toast AB InBev’s global media account

5 Publicis and Dentsu toast AB InBev’s global media account

APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

6 APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Why are NFTs so divisive?

8 Why are NFTs so divisive?

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

9 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

Agency Report Card 2021: Iris
Analysis
Feb 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2021: Iris

Agency Report Cards 2021: We grade 41 APAC networks
Advertising
Feb 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Cards 2021: We grade 41 APAC networks

Agency Report Card 2021: FCB
Analysis
Feb 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2021: FCB

Agency Report Card 2021: Hakuhodo
Analysis
Feb 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2021: Hakuhodo

Just Published

Pernod Ricard India CMO on how to break through Indian Premier League brand clutter
Marketing
3 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Pernod Ricard India CMO on how to break through ...

Kartik Mohindra speaks with Campaign India about Royal Stag's partnership with the Delhi Capitals.

Byju's and FIFA announce partnership for Qatar 2022
Marketing
3 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Byju's and FIFA announce partnership for Qatar 2022

Byju's will aim to create content with educational messages as part of its activation plan

Creative Minds: Vanessa Tan follows her overactive imagination
Analysis
9 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Vanessa Tan follows her overactive ...

The senior copywriter and group creative head at Iris Singapore answers 11 of our questions. Learn about how she used to bother her parents at work, the job that nearly stole her soul, and the adorable career path she had in mind as a youngster.

Would you hire someone who's admittedly corrupt?
Advertising
9 hours ago
Ad Nut

Would you hire someone who's admittedly corrupt?

A campaign from an organisation against corruption in politics asks Thailand the above question by using a fake job candidate who surprises potential employers with shocking admissions.