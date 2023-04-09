Advertising Digital Media News
Daniel Farey-Jones
IPA Council divided on AI threat to ad industry

Debate featured deep-fake versions of Paul Bainsfair and Julian Douglas.

A recent IPA debate revealed division in the ad industry over how much the rise of artificial intelligence should be welcomed.

The 48-strong IPA Council decided by a margin of one vote that AI does not spell trouble for ad agencies (not all council members were in attendance, according to the body).

The case that AI is a threat to the ad business was argued by outgoing president Julian Douglas, who said it “risked making us irrelevant”.

But the debate was narrowly carried by IPA director-general Paul Bainsfair’s counter-argument that “AI technology cannot replace the value of human creativity, intuition, and empathy”.

The major twist to the event was that both proponents were actually AI-created avatars of Douglas and Bainsfair. Each put their case in three-minute videos scripted by GPT 3.5 with voices generated using Eleven Labs and faces animated by D-ID.

Of course, there was a human behind this creative effort: Morten Legarth, a creative director at VCCP. Legarth said the whole process took him around 30 minutes.

The IPA said council members were “transfixed by what they were seeing” and have asked it to develop more advice for its members about the tools available and what is and isn’t legal.

 
Campaign UK

