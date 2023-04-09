IPA Council divided on AI threat to ad industry

A recent IPA debate revealed division in the ad industry over how much the rise of artificial intelligence should be welcomed.

The 48-strong IPA Council decided by a margin of one vote that AI does not spell trouble for ad agencies (not all council members were in attendance, according to the body).

The case that AI is a threat to the ad business was argued by outgoing president Julian Douglas, who said it “risked making us irrelevant”.

But the debate was narrowly carried by IPA director-general Paul Bainsfair’s counter-argument that “AI technology cannot replace the value of human creativity, intuition, and empathy”.