IBM names Carla Piñeyro Sublett as CMO

IBM has hired Carla Piñeyro Sublett as SVP and CMO.

She is starting in the role this week, reporting to chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna, a company spokesperson said via email.

Sublett was not immediately available for comment.

The last person to lead marketing at IBM was Michelle Peluso, who joined CVS Health as chief customer officer last week. Peluso worked at IBM for five years.

Sublett will oversee all global marketing, brand initiatives and client feedback across IBM through Net Promoter Score for the company, it said in a statement. Accountable for demand generation, her team includes marketing professionals around the world.

Sublett is joining IBM from National Instruments, where she was EVP, CMO and GM of the portfolio business unit. She was National Instruments’ first CMO and focused on rebranding the company.

Sublett has also served as CMO of Rackspace and chief marketing officer for Latin America for Dell.

IBM’s Q4 revenue fell 6% on an annualized basis, its fourth consecutive quarter of declines.