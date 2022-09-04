Advertising News
Staff Writer
1 day ago

IAA re-elects Pradeep Dwivedi as VP and area director for APAC

Dwivedi will continue to be a member of the Global Board of Directors at the international body.

Pradeep Dwivedi, group CEO, Eros Media World.
Pradeep Dwivedi, Group CEO of Eros Media World Plc, has been re-elected as the VP and area director for the International Advertising Association (IAA) APAC region for 2022-24. The industry veteran will continue to be a member of the Global Board of Directors.

This was announced in a communication by Heather Leembruggen, chairman, Elections Committee of IAA World Board.

Pradeep Dwivedi is a senior media industry professional and is currently vice president and director of IAA India chapter. An accomplished leader with an experience of nearly three decades in advertising, media, telecom and technology, banking and financial services. he currently also serves as a managing committee member of The AdClub of India (TAC), co-chair for Effie Awards India organised by TAC, member of the CII National Committee on Media & Entertainment, member of the Media & Entertainment Committee of Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and additionally as an honorary member of the IBG Chamber of Commerce.

On the re-election, he noted, "I am truly humbled and honoured at the faith reposed in me by APAC chapters and Global Board. I must thank Mr. Ramesh Narayan for setting the stage as my esteemed predecessor in leading IAA APAC wonderfully during the previous tenor and Mr. Srinivasan K Swamy, former chairman & world president, IAA Global for inspiring me to take on this mandate again. The APAC region has amazing potential and I look forward to working with all the Chapter Presidents including Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Iran, South Korea, Malaysia, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Taipei and new emerging chapters to take the ideals of the IAA forward and collectively ensure that IAA remains the leading compass of marketing communications globally in a post-pandemic world, even as we thrive on the amazing confluence of creativity and technology in our industry with social impact as a key tenet "  

Former IAA chairman and global president Srinivasan Swamy said, "I am delighted to congratulate Pradeep Dwivedi in being re-elected as our area director and VP for Asia-Pacific for next two years. He has been an integral part of IAA India chapter for over a decade and has been leading many initiatives while building a world-wide network with his commitment to IAA. I wish him all the very best in continuing this leadership mandate at IAA Global”

IAA APAC region’s former vice president & area director, Ramesh Narayan remarked: “I have always believed in advertising as a force for social good, and our actions in IAA India and at IAA APAC Region have been a testimony to that ideal. I am happy that Pradeep will move the agenda forward with sustained zeal and continue our sincere endeavour as a leading industry association”.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

