Marketing News
Campaign India Team
Aug 4, 2020

Hyundai Motor marketer sees India overcoming adversities sooner

The director for sales, marketing and service in India relates how digital launches are helping the company navigate the 'new normal'.

Tarun Garg
Tarun Garg
The automobile industry in India was feared for as the Covid-19 pandemic spread across the country. 
 
Four months later, Campaign India caught up with Tarun Garg, director - sales, marketing and service, Hyundai Motor India, to find out how the industry and the company were coping with the pandemic.
 
Hyundai conceptualised a virtual event the company called ‘The Next Dimension’ to launch the 2020 Creta, Verna and the Tucson. It used CGI and VFX technologies for a 33-minute capsule which got engagement of more than a million and 47.5 million views according to the company.
 
Garg said, "Many new trends have erupted since the COVID-19 pandemic has come to the fore including the digital launches that has become a 'new normal' for the automobile industry. We assure our stakeholders that Hyundai will continue to chart new digitally compelling platforms with innovative content during this New Normal era."
 
"The event (The Next Dimension) led to bookings, with the Creta receiving more than 55,000 bookings across the country," added Garg. 
 
On the build-up to the festive season and the year ahead, Garg is optimistic. 
 
"The Indian market has been highly resilient in challenging conditions and will be quicker to overcome the adversities than other countries. We believe the market will see some revival in the festive season and is likely to normalise early next year. Further, we will evaluate the environment and determine future course of plans," he surmised.  
 
 
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Related Articles

Vivo to continue as lead sponsor for the Indian Premier League
Marketing
Aug 3, 2020
Campaign India Team

Vivo to continue as lead sponsor for the Indian ...

Google to invest US$10 billion in India over next five-seven years: Sundar Pichai
Digital
Jul 14, 2020
Campaign India Team

Google to invest US$10 billion in India over next ...

Shaadi.com removes skin colour 'filter' after petition
Digital
Jun 25, 2020
Campaign India Team

Shaadi.com removes skin colour 'filter' after petition

Bundesliga adds crowd noise, attracts more ads
Advertising
Jun 1, 2020
Campaign India Team

Bundesliga adds crowd noise, attracts more ads

Just Published

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising
Advertising
25 minutes ago
Guy Futcher

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising

VMLY&R Singapore's ECD explains that sport has always had the answers, even when he doesn't know what the questions are—including in this unprecedented year.

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
4 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.