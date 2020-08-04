Hyundai Motor marketer sees India overcoming adversities sooner

The automobile industry in India was feared for as the Covid-19 pandemic spread across the country.

Four months later, Campaign India caught up with Tarun Garg, director - sales, marketing and service, Hyundai Motor India, to find out how the industry and the company were coping with the pandemic.

Hyundai conceptualised a virtual event the company called ‘The Next Dimension’ to launch the 2020 Creta, Verna and the Tucson. It used CGI and VFX technologies for a 33-minute capsule which got engagement of more than a million and 47.5 million views according to the company.

Garg said, "Many new trends have erupted since the COVID-19 pandemic has come to the fore including the digital launches that has become a 'new normal' for the automobile industry. We assure our stakeholders that Hyundai will continue to chart new digitally compelling platforms with innovative content during this New Normal era."

"The event (The Next Dimension) led to bookings, with the Creta receiving more than 55,000 bookings across the country," added Garg.

On the build-up to the festive season and the year ahead, Garg is optimistic.

"The Indian market has been highly resilient in challenging conditions and will be quicker to overcome the adversities than other countries. We believe the market will see some revival in the festive season and is likely to normalise early next year. Further, we will evaluate the environment and determine future course of plans," he surmised.