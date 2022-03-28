Digital Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
22 hours ago

How many likes does We Are Social get?

AGENCY REPORT CARD: When you think of social, you think of We Are Social. Read about how this mid-sized outfit is content in staying in its lane while avoiding industry giants.

We Are Social is a network that’s clear about what it offers and how to leverage that. It’s specialism in socially led marketing has led to it sculpting a specific brand for itself, one that almost entirely sells itself. No, we literally really mean that its proposition sells itself. Read on about how the agency benefits from having clients approach them directly on projects, leading to cost-saving on pitching. 

In our first time assessing the agency, what was We Are Social’s overall grade? Our full report with the overall grade—plus scores for business; innovation; DEI and sustainability; creativity and effectiveness; and management—is available only to Campaign members.

Become a Campaign Asia-Pacific member to get access to all the 2021 Agency Report Cards and much more.
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

