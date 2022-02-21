How brands can mimic leaders to succeed

So how did these brands make the right moves at the right time? The answer is simple: they had the insights necessary to adapt to the changing market landscape.

Integrated insights are a powerful tool for brands looking to develop a unique point of view. Access to the right data helps brands stand out from the competition, identifying patterns that competitors simply can’t see. Beyond that, brands can monitor how consumer behavior continues to evolve, as well as how it impacts their brand.

Understanding how to navigate a post-pandemic market is vital to the continued growth of your brand, which is why we’ve developed a few best practices that we’d like to share.

Make no mistake, implementing all these practices can quickly become a complicated process for any brand. That’s why NielsenIQ's Winning Brands® was built to help brands increase sales, grab market share, create loyal consumers, and build brand resonance to achieve these goals. Developed with marketing and consumer behavior experts, here’s how your brand can win using the Winning Brands® model.

Align your brand with the category dynamics