How brands are engaging with their audiences during lockdown

This is part of an article series for the Power List 2020, created in partnership with Twitter as part of their global #LeadersforGood initiative.

Marketers are no strangers to crisis management. Yet, there are several communications challenges unique to the current crisis. Unlike a cybersecurity breach or employee misconduct, for example, where there are usually immediate solutions and predicted end dates, nobody knows when the current crisis will end, making it impossible to take the ‘let’s wait until this tides over’ strategy. For another, communications avenues have both tightened and expanded in the last few months - live activations and OOH are down, while other existing channels, like eDms and social media, have become communication battlegrounds (how many eDms do you receive every day, compared to one year ago?) Also up of course, is social media, where many feel they can still interact with others without fear of being infected. Here are some examples of how leading brands are engaging with Twitter to communicate with their audiences during this time.