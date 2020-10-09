Partner Content
Staff Writer
1 day ago

How brands are engaging with their audiences during lockdown

How should brands engage with customers without appearing insensitive or opportunistic during this uncertain period?

How brands are engaging with their audiences during lockdown
PARTNER CONTENT

This is part of an article series for the Power List 2020, created in partnership with Twitter as part of their global #LeadersforGood initiative. 

Marketers are no strangers to crisis management. Yet, there are several communications challenges unique to the current crisis. Unlike a cybersecurity breach or employee misconduct, for example, where there are usually immediate solutions and predicted end dates, nobody knows when the current crisis will end, making it impossible to take the ‘let’s wait until this tides over’ strategy. For another, communications avenues have both tightened and expanded in the last few months - live activations and OOH are down, while other existing channels, like eDms and social media, have become communication battlegrounds (how many eDms do you receive every day, compared to one year ago?) Also up of course, is social media, where many feel they can still interact with others without fear of being infected. Here are some examples of how leading brands are engaging with Twitter to communicate with their audiences during this time. 

  1. Google has played a huge role during Covid, include rolling out new tools to help small businesses. Google India’s Twitter page embodies this ethos. From sharing useful info on Covid to raising awareness to help SMEs and carrying out quizzes for a stay-at-home crowd, the platform’s communications during this time appear to be loosely divided into three categories: content that helps, content that educates, and content that encourages interaction. 

  2. Brand communication during Covid doesn’t need to be all doom and gloom. We all need a spot of entertainment during this period of uncertainty. To promote Lenyap (Disappeared), a new true-crime podcast, Spotify Indonesia created a series of ‘create your own adventure’ threads on Twitter. Upon creating a 'scenario', the platform invited users to 'continue the story' in whichever way they liked. One scenario asked if your next door neighbour harbours a dark secret, while another asked you to imagine yourself as a wife returning to a hostile village.

  3. Since the pandemic, Australian supermarket Coles has been a role model in customer communications. Its empathetic messaging on Twitter cuts across demographics - from tweets noting the implementation of dedicated shopping hours for the elderly and people with disability, to communicating on essential item limits, and putting out notices to hire people who have lost jobs due to Covid. 

  4. How do you launch a new product when so many are scrambling just to get basic necessities delivered? That question was perhaps in the mind of marketers at Xiaomi India, the mobile company that has launched a slew of products in recent months. Being empathetic and getting others to join in the conversation are key. To drum up interest for the new Redmi Smart Band, Xiaomi India started a #WhatsYourScore campaign, challenging people to send in their fitness scores. Meanwhile, #MiEcoActive, a campaign to promote a T-shirt made from 100% recyclable plastic, proves timely in an era of rising environmental awareness. 

  5. It goes without saying that revenues for e-retailers have shot through the roof, with many relying on them to deliver basic necessities in the last few months. Yet, how should e-businesses avoid being opportunistic? Understanding your customers’ needs. In the last few months, Amazon India took to Twitter with a simple, coherent message, how to get fulfill your needs in the safety of your homes, through such campaigns as #HarPalFashionable and #AmazonFreedomSale.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

1 Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

2 Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

3 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

4 Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

5 40 Under 40 opens for entries

Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

6 Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

7 OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Estée Lauder uses online arcade to drive awareness of new beauty product

9 Estée Lauder uses online arcade to drive awareness of new beauty product

Vietnam's top 100 brands: Brands who localise make major gains in high-velocity market

10 Vietnam's top 100 brands: Brands who localise make major gains in high-velocity market

Related Articles

Google and Twitter reverse coronavirus ad bans
Media
Apr 6, 2020
Omar Oakes

Google and Twitter reverse coronavirus ad bans

Health sites sharing personal data with Google, Facebook and Amazon
Advertising
Nov 14, 2019
Ben Bold

Health sites sharing personal data with Google, ...

Google ramps up ecommerce offering with shopping ads on YouTube
Advertising
Nov 6, 2019
Simon Gwynn

Google ramps up ecommerce offering with shopping ...

Just Published

BBDO Bangkok creative chair to retire after 22 years
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

BBDO Bangkok creative chair to retire after 22 years

Highly awarded Suthisak Sucharittanonta—responsible for Thailand's first gold Cannes Lion in film—has been with BBDO Bangkok since 1998.

Awareness, normalisation and empathy: A dozen standout campaigns about mental health
Advertising
1 day ago
Matthew Miller

Awareness, normalisation and empathy: A dozen ...

In honour of World Mental Health Day, we picked 12 of the best recent mental-health campaigns from APAC and beyond.

The world's best packaging design from Asia-Pacific
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

The world's best packaging design from Asia-Pacific

INSPIRATION STATION: China and Japan won big at this year's Pentawards—the world's leading awards for packaging design. Have a look at winning work out of APAC.