2 days ago

Havas Creative leans on group structure, CX plans

AGENCY REPORT CARD: It took a Village to make it through 2020, and the Havas group's ability to cross-pollinate proved to be a strength, but the network showed little in the way of creative spark.

Libresse
Havas’ well-known Village model, which allows multi-disciplinary offerings within the group to ‘cross-pollinate’, has arguably aided the group through the pandemic with approximately 20% of business in 2020 picked up through this model. On top of that, Havas CX was launched, a new global offering focusing on experience and design. It all sounds great on paper but read on to find out if the agency managed to sustain its creative prowess and business growth during a tough year.

Our full Agency Report Card on Havas Creative—including the overall grade plus a detailed analysis and scores for management; innovation; clients and business; creativity; and people and diversity—is available only to Campaign Asia-Pacific members.

Become a member to get access to all 39 of the 2020 Agency Report Cards, plus many additional benefits.

