Happy holidays, we'll see you in 2022

Campaign Asia-Pacific will resume publication on January 3, and our offices are closed until then. It's been quite a year, and all of us at Haymarket wish you a restful, safe and satisfying holiday break.

We look forward to seeing you again in 2022. For now, we leave you with a holiday poem by (and about) the last Campaign staffer doing any work this year.



A very Ad Nut Christmas

'Twas the day before Christmas, when all through APAC marketing world,

Not a creature was stirring, except for a certain squirrel.

The final year-in-review stories were hung on the Campaign website with care,

In hopes that someone (anyone), would read, comment, and maybe share.

Most adlanders, being nightowls, were nestled all snug in their beds,

While visions of metaverses (as well as shiny Cannes Lions trophies, juicy promotions, year-end bonuses, and embarrassing failures for all their rivals) danced in their heads.

Our pal the industrious squirrel, who about disappointing campaigns often whinges,

Was about to settle down, for a long break full of streaming binges.

When what to Ad Nut's wondering eyes should appear,

But a chance to publish at will—without any editors to interfere!

Away to the keyboard, Ad Nut flew like a flash.

Tore open a new document and prepared to slash.

This is Ad Nut's chance, Ad Nut thought with glee,

To tear the industry a new one, a proper takedown, you see.

But then Ad Nut stopped short. No epic rant was forthcoming.

Instead, a sense of goodwill flowed forth. What on earth was Ad Nut becoming?

To all in this crazy industry, Ad Nut wrote without pause,

You're OK in Ad Nut's book, because you strive to fix adland's flaws.

Despite massive pressures and challenges quite severe,

You fight for excellent performance, through it all you persevere.

You're (mostly) impressive humans, full of innovation and daring.

Ad Nut sees you building an industry that's more effective and caring.

Ad Nut salutes your progress, Ad Nut wrote in conclusion,

On important issues, like sustainability, diversity, equity and inclusion.

And to Ad Nut's Campaign colleagues, a sextet of editors highly esteemed,

Working with you is an honour, the likes of which Ad Nut could scarcely have dreamed.

Ad Nut's eyes, how they twinkled, Ad Nut's dimples, how merry!

Perhaps it was time to shut off the computer, and break out the sherry.

Ad Nut sprang from the keyboard, hopped away from the workstation,

The time had now passed, for any kind of mental exertion.

Our pal poured a big bowl of cashews (of all snacks, they're the best).

And settled in for a well-deserved winter's rest.

But 'ere the noshing ensued beyond all reason,

Ad Nut exclaimed to all, best wishes of the season!

Then added, in Ad Nut's strange, third-person way,

Ad Nut wishes you all a peaceful and joyous holiday!