News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Happy holidays, we'll see you in 2022

As we close up for the year, Campaign leaves you with a festive poem, and sincere wishes for a joyous, restful break.

Happy holidays, we'll see you in 2022

Campaign Asia-Pacific will resume publication on January 3, and our offices are closed until then. It's been quite a year, and all of us at Haymarket wish you a restful, safe and satisfying holiday break.

We look forward to seeing you again in 2022. For now, we leave you with a holiday poem by (and about) the last Campaign staffer doing any work this year.


A very Ad Nut Christmas

'Twas the day before Christmas, when all through APAC marketing world,
Not a creature was stirring, except for a certain squirrel.

The final year-in-review stories were hung on the Campaign website with care,
In hopes that someone (anyone), would read, comment, and maybe share. 

Most adlanders, being nightowls, were nestled all snug in their beds,
While visions of metaverses (as well as shiny Cannes Lions trophies, juicy promotions, year-end bonuses, and embarrassing failures for all their rivals) danced in their heads.

Our pal the industrious squirrel, who about disappointing campaigns often whinges,
Was about to settle down, for a long break full of streaming binges.

When what to Ad Nut's wondering eyes should appear,
But a chance to publish at will—without any editors to interfere!

Away to the keyboard, Ad Nut flew like a flash.
Tore open a new document and prepared to slash.

This is Ad Nut's chance, Ad Nut thought with glee,
To tear the industry a new one, a proper takedown, you see. 

But then Ad Nut stopped short. No epic rant was forthcoming.
Instead, a sense of goodwill flowed forth. What on earth was Ad Nut becoming?

To all in this crazy industry, Ad Nut wrote without pause,
You're OK in Ad Nut's book, because you strive to fix adland's flaws.

Despite massive pressures and challenges quite severe,
You fight for excellent performance, through it all you persevere.

You're (mostly) impressive humans, full of innovation and daring.
Ad Nut sees you building an industry that's more effective and caring.

Ad Nut salutes your progress, Ad Nut wrote in conclusion,
On important issues, like sustainability, diversity, equity and inclusion.

And to Ad Nut's Campaign colleagues, a sextet of editors highly esteemed,
Working with you is an honour, the likes of which Ad Nut could scarcely have dreamed.

Ad Nut's eyes, how they twinkled, Ad Nut's dimples, how merry!
Perhaps it was time to shut off the computer, and break out the sherry.

Ad Nut sprang from the keyboard, hopped away from the workstation,
The time had now passed, for any kind of mental exertion.

Our pal poured a big bowl of cashews (of all snacks, they're the best).
And settled in for a well-deserved winter's rest.

But 'ere the noshing ensued beyond all reason,
Ad Nut exclaimed to all, best wishes of the season!

Then added, in Ad Nut's strange, third-person way,
Ad Nut wishes you all a peaceful and joyous holiday!

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

1 Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

Digital agency Dept comes to APAC, with Vishnu Mohan as head

2 Digital agency Dept comes to APAC, with Vishnu Mohan as head

Nike commits to the metaverse with virtual footwear acquisition

3 Nike commits to the metaverse with virtual footwear acquisition

Publicis to let employees work abroad for six weeks every year

4 Publicis to let employees work abroad for six weeks every year

Our top 10 applause-worthy ads of 2021

5 Our top 10 applause-worthy ads of 2021

The biggest brand fails of 2021

6 The biggest brand fails of 2021

TBWA Asia goes deep into the metaverse with Altava Group win

7 TBWA Asia goes deep into the metaverse with Altava Group win

Mindshare splits 'mind' and 'share' as part of brand refresh

8 Mindshare splits 'mind' and 'share' as part of brand refresh

'We're still not where we need to be': Marc Pritchard talks candidly about P&G’s DEI progress

9 'We're still not where we need to be': Marc Pritchard talks candidly about P&G’s DEI progress

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

10 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Related Articles

Wunderman launches hunt for marketer of the year 2021
Advertising
Apr 8, 2011
David Blecken

Wunderman launches hunt for marketer of the year 2021

Pitchapalooza: The biggest reviews of 2021
Advertising
2 days ago
Alison Weissbrot

Pitchapalooza: The biggest reviews of 2021

Top exits and entrances of 2021
Advertising
4 days ago
Robert Sawatzky

Top exits and entrances of 2021

The best purpose campaigns of 2021
PR
Dec 17, 2021
Surekha Ragavan

The best purpose campaigns of 2021

Just Published

The top 10 top 10 lists of the best brands in specific product categories in APAC in 2021
Marketing
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

The top 10 top 10 lists of the best brands in ...

YEAR IN REVIEW: Our lists of the top 10 brands in specific product categories—shoes, beers, cars, phones, and many more—proved to be quite popular in 2021. Consult this list of lists to see which list was liked the most.

The Trade Desk CEO Jeff Green donates $600,000 to LGBTQ rights organisation
Advertising
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

The Trade Desk CEO Jeff Green donates $600,000 to ...

He left The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints because of its stance on gender roles and has donated funds to Equality Utah.

MediaLink pulls the plug on CES 2022
Marketing
2 days ago
Alison Weissbrot

MediaLink pulls the plug on CES 2022

Major brands, agencies and tech companies have canceled their in-person attendance in the past 48 hours due to fear over the Omicron variant.