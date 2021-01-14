News
Rahul Sachitanand
1 day ago

Grey wrests FWD Singapore from DDB

Agency wins insurer's business after 19-agency pitch.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

Grey Group Singapore has been appointed by insurance platform FWD Singapore on a 12-month deal, with option to extend for another year. The win will see Grey taking over the mantle from incumbent DDB Asia Pacific. With this appointment, Grey will be the lead agency for all integrated and creative campaigns, while offering strategic counsel and advice on brand strategy.

Grey is already working with FWD in some other markets in APAC such as Thailand and Indonesia. 

The appointment comes after a four-month pitch process that saw 19 agencies involved.

“The brand’s pioneering spirit and ongoing commitment to innovation present tremendous creative opportunities," Konstantin Popovic, CEO of Grey Group Singapore, said in a release. "Coinciding with how this category could transform for the better in an ever-changing, fast-paced world, we can’t wait to create effective campaigns together.”

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

