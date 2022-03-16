Advertising Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
23 hours ago

Grey areas continue to linger amid elusive merger

AGENCY REPORT CARD: We are starting to wonder if Grey’s monumental merger with sister agency AKQA even happened, or whether we imagined it all.

While it’s great to see Grey attempt more proactively in banding its regional cohort of creatives on regional or global briefs, there are oddly no campaigns to show for it. The exception is SK-II’s brilliant animated series in collaboration with last year’s Tokyo Olympics that showcased the combination of the global team’s production prowess with Asia teams’ cultural insights. Aside from that, it’s still crickets from the agency about its merger with AKQA—did we imagine it?  

