Grey areas continue to linger amid elusive merger

While it’s great to see Grey attempt more proactively in banding its regional cohort of creatives on regional or global briefs, there are oddly no campaigns to show for it. The exception is SK-II’s brilliant animated series in collaboration with last year’s Tokyo Olympics that showcased the combination of the global team’s production prowess with Asia teams’ cultural insights. Aside from that, it’s still crickets from the agency about its merger with AKQA—did we imagine it?

What was Grey’s overall grade? Our full report with the overall grade—plus scores for business; innovation; DEI and sustainability; creativity and effectiveness; and management—is available only to Campaign members.

Become a Campaign Asia-Pacific member to get access to all the 2021 Agency Report Cards and much more.