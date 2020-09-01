Advertising Digital News
Omar Oakes
1 day ago

Google to pass on cost of 2% digital tax to UK advertisers

Cost will apply to media spend on Google Ads rather than demand-side platform DV360.

Google to pass on cost of 2% digital tax to UK advertisers

Google is passing on the entire cost of a new UK digital services tax to advertisers, the company told brands on 1 September.

The digital services behemoth wrote to companies this morning to announce that a new 2% charge will be applied to ads served in the UK from 1 November. Similar measures are being introduced in Austria and Turkey, Google announced, where the charge will be 5%.

Agency sources told Campaign that the 2% UK levy would apply to media spend on Google’s ad network, Google Ads. It does not apply to spend on DV360, Google’s demand-side platform, in which programmatic ads are bought via an online auction.

Amazon announced that it would pass on the cost of the 2% digital tax to marketplace sellers this month, which would increase operating costs for direct-to-consumer retailers that depend on the platform.

Facebook and Microsoft are understood to be making announcements about the tax soon, while eBay has announced it will absorb the tax rather than pass on the cost to buyers and sellers.

Phil Smith, director general of ISBA, said: "While this is disappointing news for our members, it is the inevitable outcome of the UK's unilateral approach to digital taxation. We have been consistent in warning government of the potential consequences of this approach, including the risk of an increase in costs to advertisers in the UK market. 

“With further headwinds from government hitting the advertising sector in the coming years, it's time government proved that they recognise the importance of the sector to the economic recovery." 

The UK’s digital tax, announced by former chancellor Philip Hammond, is intended to be a temporary measure until a global levy is agreed. It is meant to apply to digital companies with revenues above £500 million. 

Jon Mew, chief executive of ISBA, an industry body, said: “Given the nature and design of the Digital Services Tax (DST), it’s not unexpected that, as a revenue-based tax, it is applied in practice as a business cost – an outcome we anticipated in our response to the government's draft guidance last September, as well as our initial consultation response. 

"The government has had clear forewarning from IAB UK – as well as other industry bodies – that the tax will likely have a knock-on effect across the digital ecosystem, with unintended impact on demand and supply throughout the UK’s digital supply chain."

In a statement, Google added: “Digital service taxes increase the cost of digital advertising. Typically, these kinds of cost increases are borne by customers and, like other companies affected by this tax, we will be adding a fee to our invoices, from November. We will continue to pay all the taxes due in the UK, and to encourage governments globally to focus on international tax reform rather than implementing new, unilateral levies."

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

1 Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

3 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

5 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

6 How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas

8 Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas

Singapore’s top local brands: NTUC FairPrice and DBS champion nationalistic spirit

9 Singapore’s top local brands: NTUC FairPrice and DBS champion nationalistic spirit

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

10 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Related Articles

Google report sees glimmer of recovery in travel sector in APAC
Advertising
May 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Google report sees glimmer of recovery in travel ...

Asian consumers going from followers to trend-setters: Google
Marketing
Mar 13, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Asian consumers going from followers to trend-setter...

The brands making the best impressions on women in Asia-Pacific
Advertising
Mar 5, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

The brands making the best impressions on women in ...

Napster acquired by UK virtual-events company for just $70 million
News
Aug 27, 2020
Fayola Douglas

Napster acquired by UK virtual-events company for ...

Just Published

Unilever commits to removing fossil fuels from cleaning products
Marketing
4 hours ago
Emmet McGonagle

Unilever commits to removing fossil fuels from ...

Initiative affects Persil, Sunlight, Cif and Domestos.

Tackling ageism needs to move up adland’s agenda
Advertising
4 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Tackling ageism needs to move up adland’s agenda

WPP CEO Mark Read's inadvertent comments have triggered a necessary debate.

India doubles down on Chinese app ban, blocking 118 more
Digital
4 hours ago
Campaign India Team

India doubles down on Chinese app ban, blocking 118 ...

Latest government ban includes popular PubG Mobile game, Baidu, Alipay, VPNs to use TikTok apps and Chinese language learning apps.

Shopee tops Singapore ecommerce market, Zalora struggles, Amazon's shadow looms
Digital
10 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Shopee tops Singapore ecommerce market, Zalora ...

While homegrown platforms dominate the rankings, Amazon's numbers have rapidly risen in the past year, according to an Iprice report.