Analysis Country Rankings
Jamie Rossouw
1 day ago

Global new-biz round-up 2021: Americas and APAC fight for top spot

FMCG most active sector both in Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The Americas was the biggest market in 2021, only narrowly passing Asia-Pacific (APAC) as there was a surprise slowdown in the value of new-business reviews. Global new business reached a high of $6

Nice choice! This is premium content.

Premium content is for members only. Sign in or become a member today.

Membership

Why Subscribe?

  • Unlimited access to all Campaign Asia-Pacific content and its archive of 70,000+ articles. No monthly limits!
  • Premium member-only research, including Agency Report Cards and our CMO Outlook
  • Premium discount for Campaign event tickets
  • Front stage pass: Conference video insight sessions
  • Member-only newsletters and access to Campaign editors
Join Now

or call +852 2122 5222
or email [email protected]

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Why Jennifer Lawrence’s character in ‘Don’t Look Up’ should be media-trained

1 How media training might have changed 'Don't Look Up'

Adidas defends decision to tweet image of bare breasts

2 Adidas bare breast campaign divides audiences

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

3 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

4 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

5 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

Why NFT trends in China may point to the future of NFTs globally

6 Why NFT trends in China may point to the future of NFTs globally

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Google reveals significant step to restrict cross-app tracking on Android

8 Google to restrict cross-app tracking on Android

Move and win roundup: Week of February 7, 2022

9 Move and win roundup: Week of February 7, 2022

The Trade Desk pulls out of Google's ad auction: What are the ripple effects?

10 The Trade Desk pulls out of Google's ad auction: What are the ripple effects?

Related Articles

Campaign AI global new-biz round-up: Account reviews slow down as 2021 comes to an end
Advertising
Feb 16, 2022
Jamie Rossouw

Campaign AI global new-biz round-up: Account ...

Automotive sector accounts for bulk of new business
Advertising
Nov 28, 2021
Jamie Rossouw

Automotive sector accounts for bulk of new business

Global new business billings soar in November
Advertising
Jan 20, 2022
Jamie Rossouw

Global new business billings soar in November

Campaign AI M&A watch: Global deals up 22% in H1 as private equity confidence grows
Marketing
Aug 10, 2021
James Kesner

Campaign AI M&A watch: Global deals up 22% in H1 as ...

Just Published

Running a charity is expensive. This winning Young Spikes team came up with a vivid reminder
News
5 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

Running a charity is expensive. This winning Young ...

Would you go halves on running a charity the way you would a restaurant bill? That simple, clever idea from a promising duo at BBDO Shanghai won gold at the Young Spikes PR competition.

MyRepublic rockets into next phase with rebrand
Marketing
5 hours ago
Matthew Miller

MyRepublic rockets into next phase with rebrand

REBRANDING EXERCISES: The telco unveils a refreshed look—spearheaded by Superunion—that it says better suits its status as a mature player with B2B offerings and global ambitions.

'Billboards for good' initiative gives charities space and design support
Media
5 hours ago
Matthew Miller

'Billboards for good' initiative gives charities ...

Lumo Digital Outdoor and online design-tool provider Canva are launching the initiative in New Zealand but hope to see it spread internationally.

Visibility of disability: Getting the entertainment and ad industry to face up to inclusion
Advertising
7 hours ago
Caroline Casey

Visibility of disability: Getting the entertainment ...

The role that the advertising, TV and entertainment industry can play in building a platform to make the invisible visible is essential.